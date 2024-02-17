The Historic Origins Of Canada's Beloved Beaver Tail Pastry

Other than bearing a strong resemblance to the paddle-shaped tails beavers use to build their habitats and ward off interlopers, Canadian beaver tails have absolutely nothing to do with the resourceful rodents known for their dam-building skills. And even though the beaver is Canada's national animal, most Canucks will readily accept an invitation to grab a cup of coffee and a beaver tail. That's because we're talking about a deep-fried pastry drenched in cinnamon sugar. Crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, a Canadian beaver tail is similar in taste and texture to a cinnamon donut, except it's flat.

It would be easy to assume the beaver tail is rooted in Canadian history; something pioneer households whipped up over an open fire, but the full-circle story is more complicated. In fact, the beaver tail Canadians know and love today is a relatively new creation. At least in terms of its name. In the 1970s, Pam and Grant Hooker operated a food stall at a local community craft fair in Killaloe, Ontario, about 100 miles west of Ottawa. The couple decided to add one of Grant's family recipes to the roster. The deep-fried pastries called küchle (pronounced keekla) — a sweet treat his German-Canadian grandmother often made — were a hit. When the Hookers' daughter remarked that the disc-shaped confections looked like beaver tails, the Hookers seized the opportunity and trademarked the name.