16 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Pancake Batter

We couldn't possibly choose between the holy trinity of breakfast foods: French toast, pancakes, and waffles. But, if there was a food that needed to take the top spot on versatility alone, our bet is on pancakes.

These cooked rounds of batter are wholesome, fluffy, and the perfect vector for real maple syrup. Plus, they don't really require special equipment to make — and pre-made pancake mix comes in a convenient package at the grocery store. The only qualm we have with pancakes is what to do with the leftover batter. If we accidentally have to play the back-and-forth game by adding more water or extra mix, or we just overestimate how hungry we are, we end up with a bowl of batter left over. And while it's important to let pancake batter rest, leaving it on the counter for too long — or worse, popping it in the fridge overnight as you rack your brain on how to use it — will cause all the carbon dioxide to escape, in turn rendering your batter useless.

Since time is of the essence, we've come up with the best ways to use leftover pancake batter. These applications span meals, so you won't be confined to breakfast-only options.