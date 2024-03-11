Dredge Oreos In Pancake Batter For The Easiest Deep-Fried Cookies

If you love the idea of making deep-fried Oreos at home but are worried about it being a difficult process, there is no need to fret — all you need to do is dredge Oreos in pancake batter. The super easy process is laid out in Tasting Table's recipe for deep-fried Oreos.

Developer Jennine Rye says, "I love how simple and fun this recipe is! It only takes a few minutes to mix together a pancake batter, and then the Oreos fry really quickly." Because the pancake batter comes together so quickly, and much easier than the traditional batter involving flour, baking soda, eggs, sugar, and milk, you can focus your attention on the deep frying process so you get that just right — although that step is not as daunting as it may seem.

Rye's recipe uses a deep fryer, but you can also use any deep and wide pot, which you'll fill with oil. After coating your cookies in your pancake batter (you can use a boxed mix of your choosing), you'll fry them for about two to three minutes, until golden brown.