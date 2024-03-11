Dredge Oreos In Pancake Batter For The Easiest Deep-Fried Cookies
If you love the idea of making deep-fried Oreos at home but are worried about it being a difficult process, there is no need to fret — all you need to do is dredge Oreos in pancake batter. The super easy process is laid out in Tasting Table's recipe for deep-fried Oreos.
Developer Jennine Rye says, "I love how simple and fun this recipe is! It only takes a few minutes to mix together a pancake batter, and then the Oreos fry really quickly." Because the pancake batter comes together so quickly, and much easier than the traditional batter involving flour, baking soda, eggs, sugar, and milk, you can focus your attention on the deep frying process so you get that just right — although that step is not as daunting as it may seem.
Rye's recipe uses a deep fryer, but you can also use any deep and wide pot, which you'll fill with oil. After coating your cookies in your pancake batter (you can use a boxed mix of your choosing), you'll fry them for about two to three minutes, until golden brown.
How to customize the deep fried cookies
Once you have the basics of the recipe down, you can focus on ways to customize the deep-fried Oreos to your liking. First, you can choose any Oreo flavor that you please — while the classic is always a fantastic choice, you could also go for an extra chocolatey experience with a chocolate cream-filled version or reach for the super sweet birthday cake flavor. Or, maybe you want to try deep frying a different type of cookie altogether — maybe you opt for shortbread cookies or butter cookies, both of which have a similar crunchy consistency to Oreos.
Whichever flavor — or cookie type — you decide on, you'll want to top off the finished batch with a nice coating of powdered sugar. The deep-fried cookies also taste delicious with a dollop of whipped cream on top.
To make the dessert even more decadent, you could whip up a homemade sweet sauce to dip the Oreos in. Any chocolate lover, for example, would probably love a hot fudge sauce on the side. Or, if you're someone who loves a fruit pairing with dessert, you can make a batch of simple strawberry compote to scoop onto the deep-fried Oreos — just keep in mind that this tasty combo will probably require a fork to enjoy.