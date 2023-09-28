Dunk Bacon In Pancake Batter And Combine The Ultimate Breakfast Duo

Here's how to whip up the ideal Sunday breakfast. First, cook your bacon how you like it, although we'd recommend baking it in the oven for a crispy result. While it's cooling, make your pancake batter. You can whip it up from scratch, but feel free to also use a boxed pancake mix and stir in the wet ingredients. Before you add in your bacon, pat it dry with a paper towel to make sure any excess oil is removed.

Then you have two options as to how you want to combine your meat and batter. You could just dunk your bacon strips right in the bowl of pancake batter, coating both sides completely before placing them on a hot pan with a little melted butter. If you prefer a stronger bacon flavor, or if you want a little more crunch than fluffiness, you may want to go with this method since the layer of batter will be thinner. For a thicker pancake coating but a slightly trickier method, spoon your pancake mix onto your pan in the shape of a bacon strip. Then place your meat in the middle and ladle more mixture on top.

Whichever method you go with, make sure to flip your strips halfway through cooking so both sides turn out golden brown, just like you would with regular pancakes. Aside from the basics, try dipping your flapjacks in jam, Nutella, peanut butter, or whipped cream.