Is There Really A Difference Between Dumplings And Pierogis?

In reality, a dumpling refers to a wide range of foods that include a portion of cooked dough including everything from the fluffy, biscuit-like balls found in chicken and dumplings to the chewy, potato-based balls more commonly referred to as gnocchi. However, we're referring to a traditional Chinese dumpling in this case, which is a savory dish typically consisting of meat and vegetables wrapped in said dough. It's highly likely that this version of the dumpling was the first type ever made.

According to Chinese folklore, the dumpling came to be sometime between 206 BC and 220 AD as a result of a brutal winter where people needed a comforting meal that would help keep them warm. It's reasonable to assume that the original dumpling included some form of meat along with warming herbs and spices.

Today, dumplings hold a place of cultural significance in China, and although they're considered Northern Chinese cuisine, they're commonly enjoyed throughout the entire country (not to mention in many other countries). While people eat dumplings throughout the year and at any time of day, no Lunar New Year celebration would be complete without them. Dumplings "signify comfort, hope, and prosperity" and are often stuffed with different ingredients and different shapes to take on various meanings (such as wealth).