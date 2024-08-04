Believe It Or Not, Some Of The Most Popular Brisket In Texas Comes From A Gas Station

Snacks are undoubtedly the best part of any road trip, but sometimes you stumble upon a less-than-appealing rest stop gas station with expired, pre-packaged snacks and hot-to-go food that leaves you questioning, "How long has that taquito been rotating on that hot dog roller?" Luckily, if you're traveling through Texas, you can stop at a Buc-ee's, where the food is always fresh and there's some of the most popular brisket in the state.

For the uninitiated, Buc-ee's is a Texas-based gas station sensation known for its award-winning clean restrooms, massive convenience stores (the largest one is almost 68,000 square-feet), and wide selection of food made in-store. You'll find treats like fudge, hot-roasted nuts, jerky, "beaver nuggets," which are sweetened corn puffs named after the business' mascot, and most importantly, brisket sandwiches.

Served on a hamburger bun, the brisket is either chopped or sliced, then topped with barbecue sauce, pickles, and onions. It comes in two sizes: regular with 8 ounces of meat for $6.99, or the XXL, which has 13 ounces of meat and costs $12.99, as of July 2024. The brisket sandwich is the best-selling menu item at Buc-ee's, with more of them sold than the fountain drinks.