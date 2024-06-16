How To Eat Boudin Sausage To Get The Most Out Of The Cajun Delicacy

Have you ever stopped at the gas station for a snack? What about a snack of giant sausage links served in a box? Meet boudin. In Southwest Louisiana, you'll find this sausage nearly everywhere — gas stations, convenience stores, and roadside groceries all sell boudin faster than they sell bottled water and chips. While it may be a fresh delicacy to outsiders, this Cajun comfort food is so heavily woven into the fabric of the culture that many people in Cajun country eat boudin nearly every day.

Boudin, unlike most sausage, is a mixture of precooked ingredients stuffed into a casing. Pork is the main ingredient, and traditionally the contents of boudin were determined by what was left over from the pig, including the liver and heart. These days, most boudin is made with pork shoulder, and the quantity of liver is slightly reduced. Onion, celery, bell peppers, herbs, and spices are mixed into the heavily seasoned pork, and the final ingredient of cooked rice is added to the blend. This mixture is then stuffed into a sausage casing and is ready to be cooked.

Boudin can be prepared in a few different ways, and the cooking method often comes down to personal preference. How you prepare this atypical sausage depends entirely on how you want to eat it. Most people enjoy boudin as it comes by squeezing it out of the casing, but you can also get creative with other recipes, like this one for fried boudin balls.