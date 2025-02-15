The One Snack You Can't Miss At Buc-Ee's

For foodies and curious travelers alike, a trip to Buc-ee's can have the same level of excitement as a trip to Disney World — after all, it arguably offers the most popular brisket in Texas. With towering meat sandwiches, jerky, fudge, pork rinds, cookies, and much more beckoning around every corner, it's easy for hungry visitors to leave with an armful of goodies.

We tried and ranked 15 different Buc-ee's snacks and chose a classic as our No. 1 choice. The store's quintessential snack is a must-have item for visitors and the classic Beaver Nuggets are tough to beat — and tough to put down. These puffed, crunchy corn treats are reminiscent of Kellogg's Corn Pops cereal with plenty of sweetness and just enough salt to balance out the flavor.

While Beaver Nuggets are available in a variety of flavors, we favor the classic, which is coated in sweet caramelized brown sugar —- reminiscent of kettle corn, but without pesky kernels getting stuck in your teeth. The original flavor is also sold in bigger quantities than the other flavors, so it's possible to grab a big bag at an affordable price that will feed everyone in the car -– provided you're willing to share.

