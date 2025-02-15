The One Snack You Can't Miss At Buc-Ee's
For foodies and curious travelers alike, a trip to Buc-ee's can have the same level of excitement as a trip to Disney World — after all, it arguably offers the most popular brisket in Texas. With towering meat sandwiches, jerky, fudge, pork rinds, cookies, and much more beckoning around every corner, it's easy for hungry visitors to leave with an armful of goodies.
We tried and ranked 15 different Buc-ee's snacks and chose a classic as our No. 1 choice. The store's quintessential snack is a must-have item for visitors and the classic Beaver Nuggets are tough to beat — and tough to put down. These puffed, crunchy corn treats are reminiscent of Kellogg's Corn Pops cereal with plenty of sweetness and just enough salt to balance out the flavor.
While Beaver Nuggets are available in a variety of flavors, we favor the classic, which is coated in sweet caramelized brown sugar —- reminiscent of kettle corn, but without pesky kernels getting stuck in your teeth. The original flavor is also sold in bigger quantities than the other flavors, so it's possible to grab a big bag at an affordable price that will feed everyone in the car -– provided you're willing to share.
The belle of Buc-ee's
While Buc-ee's is primarily located in Southern states, not grabbing a bag of Beaver Nuggets on a run to this gas station/rest stop/convenience store makes the trip feel somewhat incomplete. While they don't contain any hints of actual beaver, their addictive flavor may have some visitors storing away their stash for a rainy day.
The signature snack of the chain started by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III has been around for at least a few decades, but its popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. Because their flavor is reminiscent of Corn Pops, many snackers have taken to eating them like cereal, enjoying Beaver Nuggets in a whole new way. The nuggets have also inspired homemade ice cream and a sweet, homemade pie crust.
Since Buc-ee's only has locations in nine states, not every fan of sweet Beaver Nuggets can readily get them –- at least not in person. But those who can't get enough of Buc-ee's signature item can try making their own at home or find an excuse to take a road trip to stock up on this sweet snack. We definitely won't miss the chance to pick up some more on our next visit there.