15 Popular Buc-Ee's Snacks, Ranked

If you live outside the Southern part of the United States, you may not have heard of the coveted Buc-ee's, founded in Texas in 1982. For the uninitiated, Buc-ee's is a combination gas station, convenience store, merchandise store, and home of the cleanest restrooms in America with a cult-like following. Their mascot, a red hat-wearing beaver named Buc-ee, graces most of the products sold exclusively in-store, from snacks to t-shirts, mugs, plushies, and more.

Advertisement

A unique aspect of Buc-ee's is that there is no online retailer associated with the brand, meaning that the best way to enjoy any of these treats is to visit one of the 50 locations. Although the food Buc-ee's is best known for are its brisket sandwiches, the wide array of snacks is what truly shines through. Whether you're looking for something salty or sweet, fresh and homemade, or a quick grab-and-go snack, Buc-ee's is bound to have it in stock. But when navigating through the hundreds of options, there are a few that stand out as some of the more popular.

As someone who has driven from Florida to D.C. several times, I've had the distinct pleasure of regularly stopping at Buc-ee's whenever I need to stretch my legs, grab a snack, or fill up on gas. As a result, I've been able to try different snacks each time I visit, and after several years, I've finally determined how they rank from best to least. Though I can't say I've ever disliked a Buc-ee's purchase, I can say that there are several I will always recommend to first-timers. In deciding how best to rank these products, I considered overall flavor, price, and general accessibility (e.g., is this snack unique to Buc-ee's, or can you find it anywhere).

Advertisement