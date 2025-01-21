15 Popular Buc-Ee's Snacks, Ranked
If you live outside the Southern part of the United States, you may not have heard of the coveted Buc-ee's, founded in Texas in 1982. For the uninitiated, Buc-ee's is a combination gas station, convenience store, merchandise store, and home of the cleanest restrooms in America with a cult-like following. Their mascot, a red hat-wearing beaver named Buc-ee, graces most of the products sold exclusively in-store, from snacks to t-shirts, mugs, plushies, and more.
A unique aspect of Buc-ee's is that there is no online retailer associated with the brand, meaning that the best way to enjoy any of these treats is to visit one of the 50 locations. Although the food Buc-ee's is best known for are its brisket sandwiches, the wide array of snacks is what truly shines through. Whether you're looking for something salty or sweet, fresh and homemade, or a quick grab-and-go snack, Buc-ee's is bound to have it in stock. But when navigating through the hundreds of options, there are a few that stand out as some of the more popular.
As someone who has driven from Florida to D.C. several times, I've had the distinct pleasure of regularly stopping at Buc-ee's whenever I need to stretch my legs, grab a snack, or fill up on gas. As a result, I've been able to try different snacks each time I visit, and after several years, I've finally determined how they rank from best to least. Though I can't say I've ever disliked a Buc-ee's purchase, I can say that there are several I will always recommend to first-timers. In deciding how best to rank these products, I considered overall flavor, price, and general accessibility (e.g., is this snack unique to Buc-ee's, or can you find it anywhere).
15. Chili Limón Pork Rinds
Pork rinds might not be for everyone, but for a Texas chain, it makes sense that this snack is available in multiple flavors. For those who have never tried them, pork rinds are a savory snack made of fried pork skin and sold in bags similar to potato chips. At Buc-ee's, you can find this treat in flavors like original, dill, BBQ, habanero, and chili limón.
I rarely reach for the pork rinds at Buc-ee's but prefer the chili limón flavor when I do. They're savory, smoky, and have the perfect amount of zing that makes each bite an explosion of flavor. Not to mention, they're a great source of protein while still fulfilling my desire to eat an entire bag of potato chips. They're not my favorite product overall, but they're still worth a try, which is why they're last on the list.
14. Jalapeño Peanut Brittle
One of the countless candies that Buc-ee's has to offer is brittle, a confection made of caramelized sugar and nuts. It's very sweet and indulgent and something I grew fond of while growing up in the South. At Buc-ee's, they sell a few varieties but one truly stands out.
While it may sound a little strange, the Jalapeño Peanut Brittle is a fantastic combination of salty, sweet, and spicy. I don't recommend it for everyone because some may find the unexpected spice jarring in this otherwise sweet snack, which is why it ranks No. 14 on the list. You still get all of the joy of a classic peanut brittle, but it's followed by a slow burn that creeps up on the back of your tongue. It's subtle but exciting and has a depth to it not found in most candies.
13. Assorted Salt Water Taffy
One of the many features inside a Buc-ee's is its wall of candy, including gummies, hard candies, and some vintage-style classics. It truly is a Willy Wonka assortment of candy types and flavors, and while you could choose one of everything, it helps to narrow down your search. I personally veer towards the classics because they're harder to find at a typical convenience store. You can get sour candy ropes, gummies, or chocolates just about anywhere, but saltwater taffy is much harder to come by.
If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, grab the bag of saltwater taffy in assorted flavors. While they do sell bags of individual flavors, the variety pack allows you to try a little of everything. In my own package, I had banana, lemon-lime, cotton candy, grape, orange creamsicle, peppermint, chocolate, Neapolitan, and licorice-flavored taffy, though your purchase may differ. While I love saltwater taffy, it's not necessarily the best thing you can get at Buc-ee's. It's delicious and affordable, but it's not completely unheard of.
12. Sweet and salty mini cookie cups
The cookies in the Sweet and Salty mini cookie cups are mini, but their flavor is mighty. They do lean more sweet than salty, but they still balance the flavor really well. They're bite-sized, so it's easy to eat the entire package at once, but thankfully, the lid on top pops back on securely so you can resist the temptation (at least for a while). They're very crunchy and somewhat dry but ultimately still pretty tasty.
While these cookies are delicious in their own right, they rank at No. 12 because they are one note. They're affordable, there's plenty to share, and they taste great, but it's not my favorite of the sweets on the list. They're a great snack, but they aren't particularly filling, and they're a little messy, which isn't ideal if you're eating them in your car.
11. Dark Chocolate Cookies and Cream Overbite Bar
Whether you prefer dark, milk, or white chocolate, it's always the best way to boost your mood or just indulge in a sweet treat. Chocolate bars are pretty standard convenience store fare, but you can usually find the same things regardless of where you go. If you still want to enjoy some chocolate while trying something new, the overbite bar is the perfect compromise.
A chocolate bar may seem basic, but there's so much more that the Overbite has to offer. Made in a disc and imprinted with the iconic beaver mascot, the overbite bar is a thick chocolate shell filled with either peanut butter, caramel, or cookies and cream. The Dark Chocolate Cookies and Cream Overbite bar is my favorite because it's a perfect combination of sweet and bitter with a creamy and crunchy texture.
10. Fresh glazed almonds
A warming station containing various glazed nuts wrapped in paper cones can also be found near the brisket sandwich station in every Buc-ee's. You can choose between almonds, cashews, or pecans but the glaze of sugar and cinnamon remains the same across the board.
Though everyone has their own preference for what type of nut they prefer, I think the fresh glazed almonds taste the best. I find pecans too dry and cashews too soft with almonds being the perfect marriage of texture and taste. The sugary coating with a hint of cinnamon only enhances a nut that stands well on its own and when they're warm, they're even better. The paper cone packaging is reminiscent of a county fair and makes for the perfect road trip snack.
These come in at No. 10 because they're a delicious snack worth trying, but at $4.49 for a cone, I could take it or leave it. There are far more affordable snacks you can find throughout Buc-ee's, but they won't have the same warmth and freshness these provide.
9. Cinnamon chip muffin
In the mornings, you can find a host of breakfast pastries in the Buc-ee's bakery, but they keep their case stocked with various treats all day. One of my favorite items is their fresh-baked muffins. While I would be happy with any muffin that comes my way, there's one in particular I have grown to love.
Great as a breakfast item, snack, or dessert, there's nothing that a fresh muffin won't cure, and the cinnamon chip muffin does just that. As the name suggests, this light, airy baked good is filled with cinnamon chips that remind me of coffee cake. Although Buc-ee's sells a few different muffin varieties in their bakery and out on the floor, the cinnamon chip is my preferred choice. The cinnamon streusel topping provides a delightful crunch to an already delicious treat, making it tough to stop at just one.
I have these ranked at No. 9 because they're delicious and inviting but not the best baked good Buc-ee's has to offer. If they were served warm and fresh out of the oven, I would be more inclined to change my ranking but they're still delicious.
8. Chocolate pecan fudge
While most people immediately veer toward the brisket sandwiches in the center of the store, you can typically find their wide assortment of fudge being sold nearby. Whether you choose to buy individual flavors sold by the pound or a box of assorted slices, all of their fudge is divine. If you want to taste-test the sample boxes, you might have to shell out a pretty penny to find one that you like, but the chocolate pecan fudge will never miss.
The chocolate pecan fudge is a classic and can be purchased in bulk or in prepackaged individual squares on the floor. It's soft, creamy, and crunchy and is perfectly balanced between rich chocolate and nutty pecans. Ranked in 8th place, the single squares of chocolate pecan fudge are delicious, portioned perfectly, and affordable. However tasty it may be, it's by no means an out-of-this-world experience, and if you've had fudge once, then you already know what it tastes like. It's a great treat but very middle-of-the-road compared to the entire list.
7. Fresh fruit cup
There's something about being on the road that makes you crave quick, easy, fast foods. However, on longer trips, it can get old pretty fast. Though it's fun to indulge, it eventually makes me feel greasy and lethargic. One of the simplest things that takes away some of the guilt I feel on a road trip is the cup of fresh fruit from Buc-ee's.
Coming in at No. 7, you get a generous helping of grapes, pineapple, and cantaloupe. Though they do sell them in individual packages, I prefer the variety provided by the assorted fruit cup. The fruit is always fresh, ripe, and juicy and perfect for anyone to enjoy. It seems like such a simple item, yet it's much needed on a long drive (and harder to come by at your standard convenience store), which is why it ranks as high as it does.
6. Cinnamon roll
As someone with a sweet tooth, it's no surprise that I find a trip to the bakery a necessity on every trip. At Buc-ee's, the bakery has one of my favorite pastries of all time — the cinnamon roll. Whether you're buying one directly from the case or one that's been packaged and placed out on the floor, the quality and taste of these rolls are unmatched.
Ranked sixth, these cinnamon rolls are topped with a generous spread of cream cheese icing and loaded with of cinnamon flavor. They're soft, sweet, gooey, and indulgent. Not to mention, they're big enough to share. The only thing that could possibly make them better and improve their ranking is if they were warm, but admittedly, I would eat them regardless.
5. Trail Blazin' Crunch Trail mix
Although Buc-ee's sells several different varieties of trail mix, there's only one that everyone should try at least once. If you're a fan of snacks with a little zing, then the Trail Blazin' Crunch mix will be right up your alley.
According to the package, the Trail Blazin' Crunch variety of Buc-ee's trail mix includes spicy peanuts, churritos, chili lemon corn nuggets, hot Cajun corn sticks, and chili cheese corn twists. Though it doesn't have the standard sweet treat, the corn nuggets and corn twists are the two milder elements that provide balance along with a great crunch. If you're not a fan of spicy food, these may not be for you. However, they are one of my favorite snacks, and at only $2.99 a bag, you can't beat it. I find myself reaching for them any time I swing by Buc-ee's, which is why they're at No. 5.
4. Raspberry Yogurt Flavored Pretzels
To me, yogurt-covered pretzels have always been one of the quintessential sweet but salty treats. They're creamy, indulgent, and crunchy, and have that perfect balance of salt to break up the monotony of flavors. Found near the wall of candy, the different flavors of yogurt-covered pretzels offered are vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, and cinnamon. While they're all delicious in their own right, I often find myself gravitating toward the Raspberry Flavored Yogurt Pretzels time and time again.
For those who can never decide between a salty or sweet snack, raspberry yogurt-covered pretzels are a perfect marriage of the two. The bag is big enough to share or enjoy over the course of a few days, though you may be tempted to eat them all at once. I prefer the raspberry over the other flavors because it has a subtle tartness that makes these pretzels perfectly balanced, earning fourth place.
3. Cherry Maple Jerky
A staple at any Buc-ee's is their wall of jerky. Offering 15 packaged flavors and additional varieties available from their jerky deli, Buc-ee's has enough dried meats to satisfy any palate. They have options ranging from spicy to mild, peppery to smokey, and classic to unique. With over a dozen flavors available, it can be overwhelming to pick just one, but after years of making these pit stops, I've finally found the best.
Listed as a bestseller on the third-party reseller website Texas Snax, the Cherry Maple Beef Jerky is a must-try. The sweet and smoky maple paired with tart cherries makes for a satisfying blend of flavors that grabs a top spot in my ranking. The jerky is soft and easy to tear and share, making this snack much more enjoyable. Though I rarely hear of a savory food described as a "treat," it truly is the perfect word to ascribe to the cherry maple jerky.
2. Banana pudding
Coming in just shy of the top spot is arguably one of the best perishable things you can grab at Buc-ee's. Even if you're not the biggest fan of banana-flavored desserts, the banana pudding will always be a hit among anyone who tries it. In fact, it's so popular that it's sometimes sold out on my trips inside the store. It ranks in at No. 2 because, unlike the beaver nuggets, you can't save this treat for later, but odds are you won't want to anyway.
Banana pudding is a southern staple, so it's no surprise that you can find this indulgent treat at Buc-ee's. With fresh banana pieces, creamy banana-flavored pudding, vanilla cookies, and whipped cream, Buc-ee's banana pudding is in a league of its own. Although they offer a few different pudding cups, the banana pudding is a must-try for anyone who wants to experience what Texas has to offer. This popular snack is served in two sizes, small and large, but I can guarantee it's not something you'll want to share.
1. Classic Beaver Nuggets
If you've ever been to Buc-ee's, you know that Beaver Nuggets are a staple item for anyone's road trip snack arsenal. One of the simpler snacks you can find, Beaver Nuggets are a sweet and salty puffed corn treat coated in caramelized brown sugar. Alongside the plain are white cheddar, white cheddar habanero, bold and spicy, cinnamon sweet, sea-salted caramel, and three variations of chocolate-coated nuggets. All are delicious in their own right, but if you had to choose just one, you couldn't go wrong with the classic.
These crunchy, puffed corn treats that are reminiscent of Corn Pops cereal boast a slightly sweet exterior with a hint of salt to balance out the flavor, and it's impossible to have just one. The bag is large, they're affordably priced, and they make the perfect snack, which is why they're at the top of the list. The best part about the bag of original Beaver Nuggets is that they're sold in a quantity that's larger than any of the other variations, so there's more than enough to share. That being said, no one would judge you if you kept them all to yourself.
Methodology
When deciding what items would make the list, I aimed to cover each category of food available at Buc-ee's throughout the day. This excludes breakfast-specific items like the kolaches or lunch items such as the brisket or fried chicken sandwich, which are more suited as full meals. Buc-ee's offers hundreds of snacks, and I chose one flavor from each major category. For instance, I chose one type of candy, one chocolate bar, one flavor of Beaver Nuggets, and so on. For anyone who has never been to a Buc-ee's before, it can be an overwhelming experience, so I wanted to narrow that selection down to something more digestible.
When determining how to rank each of these items, it was important for me to consider a few things. Most notable was flavor. Is the product just good or out of this world? This definitely trumped the other ranking factors like price and general availability, though those were still heavily considered. The fresh glazed almonds are delicious, but are they worth the price compared to the raspberry yogurt-covered pretzels, which cost less? Perhaps not. You can find banana pudding at other bakeries in the south, but can you find one that tastes this good at this price at a gas station? Not likely. Overall, I tried to remain unbiased and rank these snacks based on how I felt the general public might react when trying these snacks for the first time.