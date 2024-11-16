For Even Better Homemade Fudge, Give It Some Crunch

There are many varieties of nuts to add to fudge. Try our old-fashioned peanut butter fudge that's topped with crushed peanuts. Or make our classic fudge or three-ingredient dairy-free fudge recipes and spruce it up with your favorite nuts or the ones that are already in the kitchen. Walnuts are popular nuts to add flavor and crunch to fudge. For a slightly more elevated take, use crushed almonds, hazelnuts, or pistachios, which have unique flavors but might be pricier. Or skip the nuts and add crushed toffee, candies like M&M's, and even crushed pretzels for that crunch factor.

Advertisement

Any of these nuts and other crunchy additions should be added to the fudge later in the process. You'll want to melt the chocolate and combine it with other ingredients like sugar to reach that creamy base that's expected with a bite of fudge. When the chocolate is ready, fold in the nuts before you pour it into the pan or add the nuts or candies as a garnish for crunch at the top of each bite.

To round out your upgraded, crunchy fudge, Preston Stewart has a final tip: "If you're wanting to add a distinct flavor to the fudge, the simplest way would be to add an extract of your choice or a liqueur." Some flavors to consider are almond, orange, or peppermint — but pair the flavor with the nuts or candies in the recipe for balanced flavors.

Advertisement