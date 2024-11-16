For Even Better Homemade Fudge, Give It Some Crunch
When it comes to homemade fudge, the dessert should have a creamy texture in its traditional form. Whether it's a recipe online or your grandma's fudge recipe that's been used for generations, the smooth, creamy consistency is a surefire sign that it was made properly. Still, there's no need to keep it simple, which is why introducing a textural contrast is an ideal upgrade, according to Preston Stewart, Director of Chocolate at Onyx Coffee Lab and Project Manager for Terroir Chocolate, which specializes in bean-to-bar chocolate.
"Personally, I like a little bit of crunch in fudge," Stewart says. "The most common and traditional way to achieve this is to add some nuts. If using nuts, it's best to toast them first to develop their flavor and remove some moisture and give them a longer shelf life and less prone to rancidity." Nuts aren't necessarily the only way to add crunch if you want to really elevate the dessert. "As a chocolate maker, my preferred textural addition is cacao nibs. They add depth and complexity to the already chocolatey theme," he says.
Tips for adding crunchy ingredients like nuts to homemade fudge
There are many varieties of nuts to add to fudge. Try our old-fashioned peanut butter fudge that's topped with crushed peanuts. Or make our classic fudge or three-ingredient dairy-free fudge recipes and spruce it up with your favorite nuts or the ones that are already in the kitchen. Walnuts are popular nuts to add flavor and crunch to fudge. For a slightly more elevated take, use crushed almonds, hazelnuts, or pistachios, which have unique flavors but might be pricier. Or skip the nuts and add crushed toffee, candies like M&M's, and even crushed pretzels for that crunch factor.
Any of these nuts and other crunchy additions should be added to the fudge later in the process. You'll want to melt the chocolate and combine it with other ingredients like sugar to reach that creamy base that's expected with a bite of fudge. When the chocolate is ready, fold in the nuts before you pour it into the pan or add the nuts or candies as a garnish for crunch at the top of each bite.
To round out your upgraded, crunchy fudge, Preston Stewart has a final tip: "If you're wanting to add a distinct flavor to the fudge, the simplest way would be to add an extract of your choice or a liqueur." Some flavors to consider are almond, orange, or peppermint — but pair the flavor with the nuts or candies in the recipe for balanced flavors.