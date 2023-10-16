How Pork Rinds Really Get Their Crispy, Puffy Texture

Making pork rinds isn't as simple as tossing them into a fryer. The preparation of the skin plays an integral role. To start, the fat on fresh pork skin is completely removed. This can be done by scoring the skin and chopping off the fat or boiling the skin, then scraping off any residual fats after cooling. This step is vital because too much fat will inhibit the puffing process.

Next, the skins are dehydrated. This can take several hours or days, depending on whether they are processed in a dehydrator, baked in an oven, or dried in the sun. The goal is to ensure the skins retain as little moisture as possible, which will react rapidly during frying. When it's time to fry, the dried skins are immersed in hot oil. As mentioned earlier, the intense heat causes the residual moisture in the skin to turn into steam, inflating the skin and causing it to puff up. Then the pork rinds are drained of excess oil, seasoned, and left to cool.

The irresistible crunch and puffiness of pork rinds are not just happy accidents. They result from a meticulous process. So, the next time you enjoy these savory treats, take a moment to appreciate the process that goes into making them so delightfully crunchy.