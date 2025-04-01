12 Gas Station Hot Foods To Avoid At All Costs
A glowing gas station sign can act as a beacon during a long night on the road, signifying rest and refueling — and not just for your car. Most American gas stations are snack havens, after all, where you can fill your car up with gas and your belly with treats. While it's a given that virtually every roadside fill-up is equipped with a convenience store stocked with snacks, some of these spots also offer hot foods. These provide fast, cheap, hearty meals that are perfect for a particularly lengthy road trip. Unfortunately, convenience and quality rarely go hand-in-hand in these situations.
Quite frankly, there's a reason why many hot (and allegedly fresh) gas station foods have a heinous reputation. From ultra-artificial meats, cheese that tastes like it's more plastic than food, and bread so hard you'd think it spent a few decades in the clink, some of these foods are capable of spurring a full-on existential crisis.
Since one of my favorite pastimes involves exploring the U.S. via long road trips, I've had plenty of unfortunate roadside meals over the years. Consequently, I've gathered a list of the most egregious gas station hot foods, and examined what makes them the worst options in a sea of otherwise merely mediocre snacks. These foods are known to be stale, spoiled, soggy, synthetic, and everything in between. So buckle up as we locate the most dastardly gas station offenders in all of American roadside cuisine.
Nachos
They may not be the easiest snack to munch on while driving, but nachos are a popular gas station treat nonetheless. At a restaurant or food truck, nachos typically consist of crunchy tortilla chips sprinkled with melty cheese and loads of toppings. But at the humble gas station, nachos take on a whole new (and incredibly disappointing) meaning.
Here, nachos are merely tortilla chips — usually round, flimsy, and bland — topped with cheese sauce, and ... that's it. Yet the problem here doesn't rest in a lack of fixings. In fact, chips dipped in a cheese sauce makes for a perfectly acceptable snack when you're craving something vigorously salty. The issue, then, lies mainly in the quality of the so-called cheese. Some gas stations (including 7/11) are home to questionable machines that pump out cheese directly on top of your chips. Other gas stations serve the chips in a package alongside a microwavable sack of cheese goop (yummy).
The nacho cheese sauce often tastes as unnatural as it looks, as well. While its flavor may be vaguely reminiscent of cheese, it usually tastes like umami-heavy salt, with a texture resembling emulsified oil and nasty thickening agents. Of all of the hot treats from gas stations, this is one that will likely leave you feeling bloated from excessive salt consumption and regretful that you didn't opt for something a little more substantial.
Roller grill hot dogs
Ah, the humble gas station roller grill. Truckers and road trippers know the elusive allure of this infamous machine all too well. The sight of it sparks so many questions, but the most important question of all is: How long have those hot dogs been there?
For those fortunate enough to have never experienced this dastardly device, a roller grill allows cylindrical foods — primarily hot dogs — to constantly roll, allegedly keeping them warm on all sides until a customer plucks one off the grill with a pair of tongs. Of course, the main reason the roller grill has such a negative reputation is because the hot dogs are completely exposed to open air. Whether it's people touching them and then returning them to the grill, or dirt and grime getting kicked up into the air and coming to rest on the whirling sausages, there's no telling what potential germs the spinning dogs are exposed to.
The toppings bar typically located next to the roller grill does little to elevate hot dogs; these are likely just as old and low-quality as the dogs themselves, after all. But if you're not deterred by the grill's lack of protective covering or its old mushy toppings, you're apt to find these lukewarm dogs taste as unpleasant as they look. Even if you're craving a hot dog, it's best to avoid this hot food from gas stations.
Churros
When it comes to authentic Spanish desserts, churros are among the most popular in the U.S. These treats are delicious in their simplicity, made with just fried dough formed into a spiraled tube shape, then dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Churros are one of the least messy hand-held sweet treats, so it comes as no surprise that they're found at plenty of American gas stations (especially those in the Southwest). Unfortunately, while churros have the capacity to be a swoon-worthy dessert, they also have the ability to be limp, soggy disasters from gas stations.
Since churros are made of just dough and sugar, their taste largely comes down to how recently they were made — and I probably don't have to tell you gas stations aren't exactly a pinnacle of freshness. Gas station churros usually sit inside warmers for hours and hours, losing their crispy exterior and ending up mushy.
A good churro is perfect when paired with a cup of coffee or topped with ice cream, making an extra decadent after dinner experience. But a churro without that crunchy outer layer is like a bowl of chili without meat; you can call it whatever you want, but without its best feature, it's really just a disappointment.
Boiled peanuts
If you're not from the South, you might be appalled by the idea of boiled peanuts. This legendary Southern staple consists of whole, unshelled peanuts boiled with salt water and sometimes spicy, savory seasonings. Somehow, the process of boiling peanuts gives them a richer, creamier flavor that makes an excellent snack. I know it sounds strange, but boiled peanuts are an absolute treat ... except those from gas stations.
Boiled peanuts from gas stations tend to fall victim to the one thing that makes all gas station foods particularly nasty: time. They typically sit in warmers, so if they're not flying off the shelf? They can sit there for hours, overcooking as a result and getting way mushier than intended (and you don't want to eat overboiled peanuts).
Gas station boiled peanuts often come out of a can, as well — in either unseasoned or Cajun varieties — so they lack the fresh, earthy flavor that makes them a unique, savory treat. Instead, gas station boiled peanuts are way too salty, with a preservative-like aftertaste. If you still want to try these succulent legumes, I'd recommend opting for the Cajun-flavored peanuts (the seasoning at least helps mask the artificial taste).
Brisket
Brisket is a far cry from typical gas station food offerings, but it's a regular on the menu for one famous fill-up stop: Buc-ees. Buc-ee's brisket is incredibly popular, but that doesn't mean it isn't polarizing. The brisket is smoked — low and slow — for 12 to 14 hours at a facility, then shipped to Buc-ee's locations. Although it's cooked for an appropriate amount of time for a smoked brisket, it lacks the artisan, hand-crafted essence that makes Texas barbeque an American mainstay.
Brisket is a religious experience in America — especially in Texas. On that note, Buc-ee's appears to commit a cardinal barbecue sin by adding liquid smoke in its brisket sandwich, tarnishing the sanctity of the cuisine that Texans are so proud of. This sandwich also costs a whopping $13 at Buc-ee's as of March 2025 (when choice brisket is known to be affordable).
Quit frankly, if you're at a Buc-ee's, you're probably a stone's throw away from a spot where you can get some genuine Texas barbeque. With that in mind, you might as well skip the beaver's bland brisket when traveling and go for the good stuff.
Pizza
If you've ever asked a friend how they feel about the local gas station's pizza offerings, you might have gotten a love-it-or-hate-it response. Gas station pizza can be a polarizing topic, after all. Some folks swear by Kwik Trip's or 7-Eleven's pies over their local pizzeria, while others claim they would rather go hungry than have to endure a single slice — and I'm more with the latter group.
Gas station pizza is almost never hot enough; instead of warm, slightly stretchy cheese, the cheese sits on top of the pizza, becoming a thick, gelatinous layer. Since price and convenience are prioritized over quality at most gas stations, the meat and veggie toppings are almost always atrocious, turning an already sad slice into a mash up of heavily-processed mystery meat and flavorless vegetables.
If your need for pizza is so severe that you feel compelled to snag a slice after filling up your tank, stick with a topping-free cheese slice. Furthermore, see about nuking it in the gas station's microwave for a few seconds to make the cheese slightly more palatable, though the better option is to simply avoid it.
Bacon cheeseburgers
Some foods are still enjoyable even if they aren't made with quality ingredients or care. But a cheap, crusty burger will undoubtedly make you wish you'd driven the extra three miles into town and paid the additional few dollars for a significantly better meal. Interestingly enough, while it's best to avoid all gas station burgers, there's something particularly egregious about bacon cheeseburgers from these spots.
Don't be surprised if you don't see any crispy strips of bacon on your pre-made gas station burger. After all, many of these burgers come topped with a disturbing-looking bacon patty that appears to defy the laws of physics. The bacon patty resembles sliced bacon formed into a flat circle, to ensure it doesn't stick out over the edges of the burger. Sometimes this bizarre bacon retains a slight crisp, but other times, it looks more like a thin of old, diseased ham. Either way, it's guaranteed to have a texture, flavor, and appearance that's unlike any bacon you've ever experienced, making a mockery of everyone's favorite pork product.
French fries
Gas station french fries have absolutely no redeeming qualities — full stop. Like burgers, french fries are one of those cheap eats that, when not prepared well, don't even scratch the itch for a salty snack. Rather, they'll just leave you feeling unfulfilled and full of regret.
Now, while gas stations almost exclusively sell previously-frozen french fries, this isn't the culprit for their typically bland taste and pasty, mushy texture. In fact, frozen french fries can be better tasting than the fresh-cut stuff. There is, however, a specific reason for the dubious flavor and consistency of gas station fries: Gas stations are rarely ever home to deep fryers, meaning french fries are oven-baked rather than cooked in oil.
Additionally, since french fries are far from the most popular hot food option at gas stations, they're often cooked to order. This may technically make fries fresher than some other gas station options, but it also means you'll likely have to wait close to 15 minutes for them (talk about salt in the wound).
Fried shellfish
It doesn't take a seafood purist to feel a bit wary about eating shellfish from gas stations — and that hesitation is completely justified. After all, some foods that should never be purchased from gas stations aren't necessarily problematic because they don't taste good, but because they could pose a potential health risk. Like meats (outside of those that are heavily-processed), fresh or frozen shellfish that isn't cooked properly could have disastrous consequences. Unsurprisingly, very few gas stations have the equipment or skilled personnel necessary to guarantee adequately cooked seafood.
Now, to be fair, some gas stations may have dedicated food prep areas, which can crank out fried shrimp po'boys (and the like) that are cheap, tasty, and no more questionable than fish from a full-service restaurant. But the vast majority of gas stations don't have such a space or kitchen, so it's better to stay away entirely.
Since cooking shellfish without the proper equipment can lead to an undercooked product, gas station shellfish is often a recipe for food poisoning (resulting from bacteria). Given this, it's best to save the fish dishes for when you know an actual chef is at the helm of your meal, and reach for something else at a gas station.
Tornados
Although some folks feel gas station food is evolving to become more artisanal, tornados exist to break that illusion. Tornados are taquitos made by Ruiz Foods, which are heavily associated with gas stations and the aforementioned roller grill. They usually rotate ominously alongside hot dogs on the spinning grill, awaiting their next victim. Tornados come with a vast variety of fillings, including nacho cheese and beef, chipotle chicken, and even breakfast fillings. However, starting off your day with a couple of these bad boys is merely setting yourself up for failure.
Tornados succumb to the same downfalls as the dastardly dogs found spinning on roller grills. They tend to be overly greasy, salty, and heavily-processed. On slow days, these taquitos could be spinning all day long, drying out and becoming lukewarm and stale. Even worse, they're exposed to the open air on the roller grill, making them a twirling petri dish out of your most bizarre nightmare. In other words, avoid this gas station hot food at all costs.
Kolaches
Originally a sweet pastry of Czech origins, kolaches have become a widely popular treat in Texas over the years. While kolaches are doughy pastries filled with sweet fruit compote or jam and sprinkled with crunchy sugar, the more popular form of kolaches in Texas consist of dough wrapped around a sausage. The savory Texas kolache – technically known as a klobasniky — may not resemble the sweet pastry it's born from, but it's a delicious snack (and even a quick meal) nonetheless — unless it's from a gas station.
Simply put, the integrity of these Czech-originating delights is completely tarnished at many gas stations. I may have been elated when I first heard that RaceTrac – popular gas station chain in the South — offers kolaches ... until I realized it was really just an oversized pig-in-a-blanket.
Worse than that, the sausages inside these kolaches is blatantly low-quality. In fact, after sitting in a pastry case for some time, the sausage piece that sticks out from the dough starts to solidify. This creates a horrendous texture contrast of soft dough and crunchy meat, illustrating why this gas station hot food should be avoided.
Breakfast sandwiches
Breakfast sandwiches found at gas stations tend to span the fast food spectrum. Your personal favorite may be a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from the local gasoline-slinging convenience store — and you'd be completely justified in that opinion. But while gas stations with dedicated kitchen areas (such as flat-top grills and storage for fresh ingredients) may offer delicious breakfast options, gas station convenience stores — particularly larger chains — generally don't have these areas. Many rely on a microwave to cook breakfast sandwiches, in fact, which is a recipe for disaster.
You've likely spotted these sandwiches wrapped up on refrigerated islands in the middle of the store, usually alongside items like fruit cups, single pickles, and yogurt cups. Not only should you avoid this gas station hot food at all costs, but you might be better off eating one cold rather than heating it in the microwave. The visual of a tough, plastic-like egg, combined with the unpleasant processed meat odor emanating out of the microwave, will undoubtedly destroy your appetite.
Methodology
Given I travel regularly, I've had my fair share of unfortunate run-ins with gas station cuisine. As a result, I've personally experienced the majority of the foods on this list from various gas stations around the U.S.
Testing the waters of gas station hot foods over time resulted in a list of items I've found consistently horrible — no matter the gas station chain. For the few foods on this list that I haven't tried, I used insight from social media and online reviews to determine which dishes appear the most egregious across the board.
I judged these foods solely on taste, with no regard for an item's nutritional quality or price. Some of these foods have the potential to be a delicious treat in an unassuming gas station (depending on the location or specific chain). But more often than not, the listed gas station hot foods are prepared with little care and a complete disregard for quality.