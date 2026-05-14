Is Costco's Kirkland Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cheaper Than EVOO At Other Grocery Stores?

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When choosing an extra virgin olive oil, you don't want stuff so bland and cheap that it may as well be vegetable oil, but you can't give up a huge chunk of your budget for one bottle either. Costco's Kirkland Signature is one reliable brand for affordable EVOO, but is it consistently cheaper than other popular store brands? To find out, we compared Kirkland products to EVOOs sold at Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods.

Beyond prices, the ultimate guide to buying olive oil involves factors like country of origin, how the oil is pressed, and individual tasting notes. We took these into account to find out which store brand EVOOs best balance value with quality. For Kirkland Signature's part, we looked at its Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil (priced at $27.99 for two liters, or $0.41 per ounce) and 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($24.99 for three liters; $0.25 per ounce). There are differences between Spanish and Italian olive oil, but both products are made exclusively with olives grown and cold-extracted in their respective countries.

Cold extraction is the best oil-pressing method, as it never heats olives above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, preserving their freshness and flavor. With that in mind (and to include an organic option), we also considered Kirkland's Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($18.99 for 2 liters; $0.28 per ounce). This, too, is cold extracted, but doesn't specify a country of origin. Read on to find out if Kirkland's oils reign supreme for value, or if these Costco items aren't the bargain you think.