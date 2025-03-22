The Origin Of The Costco Vs Sam's Club Rivalry

Costco and Sam's Club are known rivals in the world of wholesale retailers. Both are among the most affordable grocery stores, running membership-only warehouses where customers can buy the items in bulk at discounted prices. Costco and Sam's Club were both launched in 1983 and have been competing for dominance in the wholesale market ever since. But in order to truly understand the nature of this rivalry, we have to go back to 1976 when a store called Price Club popped up in California.

Price Club paved the way for modern wholesale stores by being the very first warehouse club grocery store in the United States. Originally, it only catered to businesses that were looking to purchase supply items in bulk at wholesale prices, but it quickly expanded its reach to include the general population as well. The revolutionary concept of a warehouse store paired with incredible deals noticeably appealed to customers, so it wasn't long before other people tried to replicate the concept.

In April 1983, the first Sam's Club (owned by Walmart) opened in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Later that same year, in September, the first Costco location opened in Seattle. The competition was there from the start, as both stores grew rapidly over the next decade, making billions of dollars in sales annually. Then, the year 1993 ended up being a big tipping point for the warehouse membership market.