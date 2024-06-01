The California Wholesale Store That Paved The Way For Costco

We might think of creative "borrowing" when it comes to pop culture like films and music, but businesses get just as inspired to run with new ideas as artists do. Few companies have inspired as many people as the store that opened the door for Costco. The massive discount retailer is a giant of the Seattle business world, having opened up its first location in the Pacific Northwest in 1983 before growing to over 800 locations worldwide as of 2024, with over 600 Costco warehouses in 47 states in the United States alone. But the story of Costco actually starts over a thousand miles to the south, a far cry from rainy Seattle, in sunny San Diego, where a business pioneer started a discount retailer named Price Club.

The man who founded Price Club was named Sol Price (yes, that was his real name), and the first location was opened in 1976 in Southern California, seven years before Costco. Price had been the founder of another discount retailer named FedMart back in 1954, which pioneered the membership model for discount shops but curiously limited its membership to federal employees and their families. FedMart was very successful, to the point that Walmart founder Sam Walton admits he essentially stole many of his first ideas from Price. However, Price was driven out of the company by a new owner in the 1970s and took his membership concept to found Price Club, with the original store opening in a converted airplane hangar.