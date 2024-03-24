These 3 States Still Don't Have A Costco. Here's Why

When it comes to Costco, people are passionately opinionated. The wholesale chain is known for keeping its prices lower than other retailers, and fans stay on top of everything from the best food court snacks to the latest finds. While members might not think much beyond the access they have to their local store, you might be surprised to learn that there are still several states without a single Costco warehouse. The three states that are not home to the beloved bulk store include Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Why the Costco snub, you ask? It all boils down to a numbers game.

With the smaller populations of these states, they have not quite made the cut under Costco's radar — at least not yet. Costco strategically evaluates potential locations based on factors like population density, market demand, and logistical feasibility. And while Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming may have missed out on the Costco craze for now, they're in good company with over 600 locations spread across the United States. Although it might not be feasible for everyone to cross state borders to shop at Costco, shoppers can reach the chain in other ways.