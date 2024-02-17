Costco's Meat Department Is Where You'll Find The Absolute Best Deals
With inflation hitting everyone's wallet as hard as it has been, many of us are looking for ways to save on our groceries. Costco has always been a great way to buy your food wholesale for some deep discounts, but the Costco meat department may be the unsung hero you've been overlooking. Some of these deals aren't available unless you ask for them, though, so it pays to be informed.
The rotisserie chicken at Costco is a superstar in the store and one which nearly every Costco card carrier is well aware of. But did you know about the secret deal on ground beef? There's a 10-pound chub of ground beef that isn't stored on the shelves but if you ask the person behind the counter for one they'll know exactly what you're talking about. Of course, 10 pounds is a lot of meat but hey, it's Costco. The price will vary depending on where you live but you can expect this beefy honker to cash in around 3 to 4 dollars per pound which is a steal. Just don't forget to use it all or freeze it before it goes bad.
Going for quality and quantity
It's worth mentioning that many people find Costco's meat choices to be just as expensive as other stores, but Costco shines when you start looking at premium cuts and it truly excels when you buy in bulk. It's Costco, so everything is in bulk to some extent, but there are options to buy chicken in filets and options to buy one whole. When you choose a whole chicken you are cashing in on the sweet deals Costco is offering more so than you would be if you went for the convenience of a pre-cut filet. It's really about what's important to you — convenience or savings.
As for the premium cuts, Costco knows how to slash the price down on in-demand meats. Shabu-Shabu, also known as sliced New York strip steak, is perfect for Asian beef dishes with its thin slices and rich flavor. At roughly $12 per pound it's not as cheap as, say, ground beef, but for a cut this good that's a great price and it's good quality, too. If you're feeling beef but want to go even more luxurious, Costco's massive 11-pound cut of A5 Japanese Wagyu New York Strip Loin Roast is to die for. If you know anything about A5 Wagyu, you know that this isn't going to be cheap. But relative to other A5 Wagyu cuts available elsewhere, you're unlikely to find a better deal.