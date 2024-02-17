Costco's Meat Department Is Where You'll Find The Absolute Best Deals

With inflation hitting everyone's wallet as hard as it has been, many of us are looking for ways to save on our groceries. Costco has always been a great way to buy your food wholesale for some deep discounts, but the Costco meat department may be the unsung hero you've been overlooking. Some of these deals aren't available unless you ask for them, though, so it pays to be informed.

The rotisserie chicken at Costco is a superstar in the store and one which nearly every Costco card carrier is well aware of. But did you know about the secret deal on ground beef? There's a 10-pound chub of ground beef that isn't stored on the shelves but if you ask the person behind the counter for one they'll know exactly what you're talking about. Of course, 10 pounds is a lot of meat but hey, it's Costco. The price will vary depending on where you live but you can expect this beefy honker to cash in around 3 to 4 dollars per pound which is a steal. Just don't forget to use it all or freeze it before it goes bad.