What It Was Like To Shop At The First Costco

Picture your ideal Costco trip. For most of us, going to the membership-only warehouse retailer is an opportunity to leave the real world behind for a while. Bask in the fluorescent lights hanging from the stark open ceilings! Skip down long aisles bordered by towering pallets of dog food and paper towels! Revel in your $1.50 hot dog and soda combo; nosh on a Kirkland Signature egg roll sample. At the end of your visit, you wave goodbye to the friendly Costco employees, your receipt noticeably short from your hefty savings. Surely, Costco has always been this way, right?

Not exactly. When Jim Sinegal and Jeff Brotman founded Costco Wholesale in 1983, the store was years away from becoming the wholesale warehouse giant it is today. Back then, Costco was a far-fetched dream born from the success of an existing company: Price Club. But Sinegal and Brotman were determined to take Price Club's business model into daring, unexpected directions. So when Costco's first customers walked through its warehouse doors in 1983, what they saw and experienced was a far cry from what Costco customers experience today ... with some notable exceptions.

In some ways, Costco has changed since its early '80s childhood. But when it comes to Costco's core values, the company has barely moved an inch.