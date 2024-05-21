Why Costco's Kirkland Signature Isn't Just A Cheaper Knockoff Brand

Lots of grocery stores have loyal fans, like Trader Joe's, Publix, or Wegmans, but the love people have for Costco always feels more intense, and a lot of that has to do with their affordable store-brand Kirkland Signature. Store-brand products are normally nothing special — every grocery chain or big box retailer has some version of them — but Kirkland Signature is special because it cuts against the expected purpose of store brands. When you buy a brand like Kroger's Signature Selects or Target's Good & Gather you aren't expecting it to be bad, but the product is understood to be of a little lower quality for a meaningful discount on price. But Costco shoppers know Kirkland isn't like that. The prices are lower for sure, but often the product is as good or better than the brand-name competition.

This isn't luck or confused shoppers taken in by Costco branding, the company has made a concerted effort to source good products like pizza and spices for Kirkland Signature. Instead of a dumping ground for cheap knockoffs, Costco puts a lot of thought into what it markets under the Kirkland brand, zeroing in on brand-name items with a unique mix of popularity and room for price cuts. The goal isn't maximizing the profit margin on each Kirkland item like most retailers, instead, Costco's strategy is to present shoppers with a truly unique mix of affordability and quality to keep customers coming back through brand loyalty.