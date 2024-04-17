Costco's Best Kirkland Brand Liquor, According To Reviews
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has become synonymous with quality and value. Savvy shoppers know all sorts of Costco shopping hacks for finding reliable products, from paper towels to protein bars, without breaking the bank (and enjoying a free sample or two). But Costco's magic extends beyond household goods. Their selection of Kirkland Signature liquors has also garnered a cult following, representing premium items spanning various categories and boasting an impressive array of spirits from whiskey to vodka, tequila to gin.
So, which liquor comes out on top? It's a close race, but the Speyside Sherry Finish Single Malt Scotch is the ultimate winner based on shopper reviews. For those who appreciate a more nuanced spirit, this Scotch is aged in Speyside, Scotland, and finished in sherry casks. The Scotch boasts a complex flavor profile with dried fruit and spice. Many love its depth of character, which makes it an excellent choice for sipping neat or enjoying the Scotch whiskey on the rocks. Despite its prestigious age and complex flavor profile, Kirkland's significant selling point might be its price tag, making it an attractive option for budget-minded Scotch drinkers who appreciate a taste of luxury.
Kirkland's best boozy treasures
Not to be outdone, there are several other notable liquors available. The Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky is not just an economical option — it's also a quality blend that offers a balanced profile of smoky peat, sweet malt, and subtle spice. If you're a fan of Canadian Whisky's mellow profile, Kirkland's offering won't disappoint; with a smooth taste with hints of vanilla and caramel, the whisky is ideal for sipping or using in cocktails that call for a rye or Canadian whisky base.
Why stop there? Costco's Kirkland Signature American vodka has garnered acclaim for its smoothness and affordability. Its smooth taste makes it perfect for cocktails, from a classic screwdriver to a more adventurous espresso martini. Tequila lovers will rejoice over Costco's Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila, aged for at least one year in oak barrels. Hailing from Jalisco, Mexico, this tequila boasts rich flavors of agave, caramel, and hints of citrus, culminating in a smooth, lingering finish. Bourbon lovers can also rejoice! Kirkland's small-batch bourbon is known for its rich flavor profile with oak, vanilla, and spice notes.
Finally, a quick reminder that Kirkland's liquor selection can vary depending on location and availability. No matter what you choose, one thing remains constant: Kirkland Signature liquors offer exceptional value for their quality. So next time you're at Costco, explore the liquor aisle — you might discover your new favorite spirit without emptying your wallet.