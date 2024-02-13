The Right Way To Drink Whiskey If You Like It On The Rocks

Did you know there's a right way to drink whiskey if you like it on the rocks? Tasting Table sat down for a conversation with expert, Barrett Stapleton, a Master Micro Distiller at METHOD AND MADNESS, to learn all about the transformative power of chilling and adding just a bit of water to whiskey. But first, Stapleton emphasized, "The number one rule of whiskey drinking is the best way to drink whiskey is the way you like it. That being said, I think it's always good to know what happens to the whiskey when you do things like add ice or water."

The key is to not overdilute the whiskey or eliminate its flavors with water but rather to open up its more subtle notes. Stapleton informed us of a few ways that you can add water or lower your whiskey's temperature. To maintain complete control over the dilution while boosting the spirit's flavor and aroma, he recommends simply adding a drop of water. "This works especially well with high-proof whiskey," Stapleton emphasized.

As for those who enjoy their whiskey on the rocks, should you go for a scoop of ice, one large ice cube, or whiskey stones? "Adding a big cube ... I often find it lasts longer than just a single pour, making it perfect if you're looking to have more than one," Stapleton explained. With one big ice cube, the whiskey will be cold, with just the right amount of water dilution to enhance and disperse its flavors.