The Whopping Number Of Hot Dogs Costco Sells Surpasses All MLB Stadiums

Costco's hot dogs have been legendary in the food world for a long time, but what the company does only becomes more impressive once you realize the scale of the operation. Costco is famous for its bulk items and low prices, and while most of what gets sold in the store are retail and grocery items, the hot dog deal is so famous that it's actually become the first thing people point to when praising the chain's value. The hot dog combo at the Costco food court, which comes with a 20 ounce refillable soda, is only $1.50, an absolutely astonishing price that somehow hasn't changed since 1985. It is even the subject of a famous exchange in which the Costco co-founder and CEO Jim Sinegal threatened to kill a new executive who suggested raising the price of the combo. So people love this hot dog, and they love the deal, and they show it in just how many dogs Costco slings each year.

According to a Seattle Times report of Costco's virtual shareholder's meeting, the big box retailer says it sold just south of 200 million hot dog and soda combos in 2023, which is a big jump from the previous year's 156 million. To put that in perspective, WebstaurantStore says that baseball stadiums sell roughly 22 million hot dogs combined every year. That's right, Costco sold almost 10 times as many hot dogs as all 30 Major League Baseball teams.