How To Enjoy The Taste Of Costco's Food Court Hot Dogs At Any Time

For many Costco shoppers, one of the best parts of the shopping experience is the stop at the food court at the end, especially for the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo (which happens to score pretty high on our ranking of every Costco food court item). For fans who can't get enough of the taste of that Costco food court hot dog, luckily, you can replicate that experience at home.

The next time you're at Costco, pick up a pack of Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs (which are sometimes sold as Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks, depending on the store). Although Costco used to sell Hebrew National kosher hot dogs in its food court, the chain switched over to its own Kirkland brand hot dogs in 2009. Produced at its own meat factories, these hot dogs are made with 100% beef. And grab a pack of hot dog buns while you're at it — while different Costco stores have been known to use different buns, the bun that you're getting at the food court is usually also available at that store in the bread aisle.