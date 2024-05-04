The Kosher Hot Dog Brand Costco Used To Sell In Its Food Court

There are very few guarantees in life, but when it comes to warehouse superstore chain Costco, there is one thing that's just about for certain — that the popular hot dog and soda combo available in the food court will remain at the affordable price of $1.50, even as inflation is causing many other costs to rise in recent years. It's now quite a well-known story, especially among Costco fans and shoppers, that the company's co-founder Jim Sinegal once threatened to kill a former CEO if he ever raised the price of the hot dog combo.

Despite the hot dogs being a loss leader for Costco, they have made some changes to try to keep expenses under control while still not raising prices for the hot dog combo. The main change? Switching vendors. From the very beginning, when hot dogs were first sold at a cart outside its very second warehouse in Portland and for the next decade-plus, Costco sold Hebrew National kosher hot dogs in its food courts. That all changed in 2009.