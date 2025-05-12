13 Costco Food Items That Aren't The Bargain You Might Think
Costco is beloved by many for its bulk bargains and generous product sizes. From pantry staples to gourmet snacks, the warehouse giant has built its reputation on the promise of saving you money in the long run. Aisles are filled to the brim with oversized everything — from enough toilet paper to last a small apocalypse to giant tubs of syrup, ketchup, and mayonnaise. The thing is, though, when it comes to bulk buying, not every Costco deal can save you money.
With many of Costco's products, especially food items, bigger isn't always better. Some products have a shorter shelf life than many people think, while other bulk products are simply not practical to store at home.
In many cases, you are better off buying certain products from your local grocery store. If you look hard enough, you may find that you can get a better deal for certain goods outside of Costco anyway. From produce to pantry staples, here are 13 bulk Costco food items that you are better off avoiding.
1. Avocados
While Costco is often the holy grail of discounted bulk buying, one item you'll want to avoid buying in mass quantities from the popular grocery chain is avocados. While there are mixed reviews about the quality of Costco's avocados, the reason you'll want to avoid buying them is that they might spoil before you even decide what to do with so many. Even if you're buying for a large family that frequently whips up quick and easy avocado recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there's a good chance one or more of them will go bad by the time you get to them.
If you're buying ripe avocados, you'll only have a narrow window of time before they start to become overripe. This could be a few days at room temperature to a week if you're storing them in the fridge. The other issue with buying avocados in bulk is that it's difficult to check the quality of each one. Either way, you are better off buying them from your regular supermarket when you need the produce. With Costco, you may end up wasting both avocados and money.
2. Pasta
At first glance, buying a massive pack of pasta from Costco seems like a no-brainer. For the cost-conscious consumer, getting it in bulk ticks a lot of boxes — it's shelf-stable, has a long expiry date, and can feed a crowd for cheap. What you may not realize, however, is that when you do the math, Costco's pasta is not actually the most affordable.
All you need to do is look at your local grocery store. When it comes to pasta, much like cereal, regular supermarkets often heavily discount the product. Consumers are also not too brand-specific about pasta. While many people may have a preferred cereal brand, they are not too bothered about the type of pasta brand they put into their trolley.
With Costco's limited range of pasta, you are better off shopping at your local grocery store, which will offer brands that will end up being more affordable on a cost-per-ounce basis.
3. Shredded cheese
With cheese being such a versatile item, used as a staple in everything from sandwiches to fondues, consumers are often lured into the attractive bulk shredded cheese offering at Costco. It's especially popular for consumers who use shredded cheese as an easy way to switch up sandwiches. Coming in large oversized bags, Costco's shredded cheese is an attractive option to slot into the trolley, but while the cost per ounce does make sense, the savings can be deceptive.
It's not necessarily because you can get shredded cheese cheaper elsewhere, but it's rather about the short shelf life. Once you've opened the bag, you can expect the shredded cheese to start going off after about five days. Even when refrigerated, it can start to develop mold within a week. So, while buying a bulk bag of shredded cheese may make sense for a restaurant or catering business that operates on volume, don't make the mistake of getting a large bag to take home. Even if you include it in every meal, which would come with its health risks, you'll most likely end up throwing away a lot of it. Rather, choose smaller bags from your local supermarket.
4. Milk
Milk is one of those household essentials that most families go through quickly, so buying it in bulk from Costco might seem like a logical choice. Depending on which Costco you shop at, you can pick up a gallon of milk for under $4. While this sounds like a great deal, the problem is that you'll have to really love milk to get through it all before it starts to spoil.
While the USDA recommends keeping opened milk in the fridge for a week, it tends to start going off anywhere between five and seven days. Factors that pertain to storage conditions can make a difference in how long the milk lasts. Considering that the average American drinks 15 gallons a year, or 240 cups, even a thirsty family of four will end up pouring their money down the drain when the milk starts to sour.
Even if you do go through so much milk, Costco isn't the most affordable option out there. You can get a gallon of milk from Aldi, for example, for under $3. Sam's Club, on the other hand, sells a gallon of milk for between $3.50 and $3.90. You can also pay attention to weekly deals from your local grocery store.
5. Eggs
Costco's bulk eggs come in as many as 15 dozen, which is an excessive amount of eggs for the average American household, even for those who really want to get their protein fix. Still, with it lasting in the fridge for three to five weeks, some shoppers do load up their trolleys with the intention to save money in the long run. At around $80 for the 15 dozen, depending on which Costco you purchase from, you'll be paying around 44 cents per egg.
This might sound like a bargain, but they are more affordable elsewhere. There are plenty of independent suppliers around the U.S. that are more cost-effective, and both Fry's and Sam's Club have stores that offer better deals.
Not to mention, Costco's eggs are also not always well-received by consumers, with a lot of people complaining about the quality. In the end, buying smaller cartons more frequently might be slightly more expensive per unit, but you'll be getting better quality and not have to throw any away because they've gone bad. Also, you'll be saving yourself a storage headache by not trying to safely store 15 dozen eggs at a time.
6. Olive oil
Costco's bulk olive oil, which you can buy in a colossal 20 liters, might catch your eye with its attractive price per liter, but this is one bulk item where bigger isn't always better. Olive oil — especially the extra virgin variety — has a relatively short shelf life once opened. Once you've cracked the seal, you'll need to use it within one to two months before it starts to deteriorate.
While exposure to heat and light will cause it to spoil faster, it's the exposure to air that's the bigger issue, known as oxidation. So even if you store it in a dark, cool place, there is no stopping it from starting to degrade once it has been exposed to air. Even if it hasn't gone rancid yet, you'll be losing both flavor and nutritional value fairly quickly.
A smaller, higher-quality bottle from a local store might cost a little more upfront, but you'll get fresher flavor and better results in the kitchen. As for Costco's 20-liter bargain, unless you're planning to bathe in olive oil like a Roman emperor, you're probably better off leaving it on the shelf.
7. Salsa
Costco's oversized containers of Kirkland salsa, coming in at 38 ounces, might seem like a party planner's dream, but unless you're hosting a fiesta for 20, it's more likely to go bad before you can scoop your way through it.
When it comes to salsa, like so many other products, it has a relatively short shelf life. That opened jar of salsa will only last between two to four weeks. This is backed by Foodsafety.gov. The government organization states you should consume commercial salsa, like the one from Costco, within one month. Even if you're a daily chip-and-dip devotee or enjoy spooning it onto tacos, chances are it'll turn watery or sour before the tub is empty.
Added to that, this is another Costco bulk product that hasn't exactly received rave reviews. There have been several complaints that the salsa has too much liquid and doesn't taste good, while others have complained that the recipe has changed and it's not as good as it once was. Even if you disagree, this is one bulk item to leave on the shelf to opt for a smaller, fresher brand from your local grocery store that will last you a week or so.
8. Fresh produce
While many products make sense to buy in bulk at Costco, fresh produce should not be on the list. The grocery chain may show a variety of appealing photos of fresh produce on their website and in advertisements, but we recommend you look to your local grocery store when it comes to buying your fresh produce. There are a few reasons for this.
Firstly, buying large amounts of any perishable product that only stays fresh for a few days is unadvisable, even if you're a large family. If you're buying fresh produce in bulk, you'll most likely find that you'll be throwing out wilted greens and fuzzy berries a few days later. There have been many complaints that Costco's fresh produce simply doesn't stay fresh for very long. One Reddit user complained that their vegetables and raspberries all spoiled within two days. Others said the produce went bad far sooner than expected.
Another reason to steer clear of Costco's fresh produce is that it's difficult to check the quality of each item when it's all bulked together. Also, with a limited range of produce available at Costco, shoppers often have to resort to buying organic, which is not the most cost-effective option. You are far better off, and so is your wallet, heading to your local grocery store for fresh produce.
9. Spices
Costco's bulk-sized spice containers might seem like a smart buy, especially if you're looking to stock your pantry without breaking the bank, but don't be fooled. Spices don't stay fresh forever. In fact, most ground spices start to lose their potency after just six months to a year. So unless you're cooking large quantities daily — think restaurant-level volume — that towering jar of paprika or cumin could be stale long before you're even halfway through it.
As soon as you open the container, spices are exposed to moisture, air, and light. This all speeds up the deterioration. While spices may not actually go bad and make you sick, they will lose flavor over time. This could mean that the hours spent over the stove could result in a weak dish, all because you were a bit heavy-handed on your last trip to Costco. Instead, buy smaller spice bottles or containers — you'll only end up using small amounts in your dishes anyway. That way, you'll be using spices that are fresher and more flavorful. Your family will thank you for it.
10. Soda
On a walk down the Costco aisles, you may notice the various soda specials being promoted and think it a good bargain to stock up on a bulk deal. Think again. While Costco might seem like the perfect place to load up on soda, you could actually get a better deal elsewhere, especially if you're paying attention to local supermarket sales. Grocery stores often run aggressive promotions on soda, offering "buy two, get one free" deals or deeply discounted multipacks that beat Costco's per-can price. And unlike Costco, these stores often let you mix and match brands and flavors, giving you more variety for less money.
Beyond the price tag, there's also the question of storage. A 36-pack of soda cans or multiple 2-liter bottles might save you a few cents per drink, but you'll need a fair amount of pantry, fridge, or garage space to stash it all.
Unless your household goes through soda like water, you're better off waiting for your local store's weekly specials. You'll often find better value and more choices, and you'll free up a lot more breathing room in your kitchen. The bottom line is that Costco's bulk cases of soda may not be as good a deal as you think.
11. Ground coffee
With coffee being the most consumed drink in the U.S., it's no surprise that Costco continues to look at ways in which it can roast up a perceived bargain. Its ground coffee is one of these ways. For caffeine lovers, Costco's large containers of ground coffee may seem like a smart buy to save money in the long run. This is, however, not necessarily the case.
The difference between instant and ground coffee is that with ground coffee, the freshness clock starts ticking the moment you open the bag. As soon as the ground coffee is exposed to air, you'll have between one and two weeks to brew it up before it starts to lose flavor. So, if you're tempted to buy Costco's Kirkland Signature 3-pound ground coffee, you'll need to carefully consider if you can handle that amount of caffeine in a week or two. If not, you'll be left with poor quality and flavor-compromised ground coffee that belongs in the bin.
Instead, head to your local coffee shop to see what deals they may have on offer. You may be able to find a local roaster that offers great coffee at an affordable price. Bulk ground coffee may perk up your wallet, but stale sips will drag down your day.
12. Toilet paper
For many, a shop at Costco would simply not be complete without adding bulk toilet paper to the trolley. While the chain's Kirkland Signature bath tissue is one of its most well-known bulk buys, when it comes to value, this might be one product where you don't get what you pay for.
While the price per roll seems like a great deal upfront, there have been many complaints that the quality just doesn't stack up. The paper being too thin is one of the more common complaints, but others have said that the brand clogs the toilet and that it's difficult to tear the sheets apart. One Reddit user complained, "It's thinner, lighter weight, and doesn't tear cleanly." Another Reddit user said, "One of the bad private label products. I hope Kirkland ends [its] contract/agreement with whoever is making this toilet paper."
Even if you don't mind the quality, you have the storage matter to address. It's not exactly easy for all households to store up to 36 rolls of toilet paper at a time. If you're a Costco die-hard, there are other brands to consider that might cost you a little bit more. Otherwise, look out for bath tissue specials at your local grocery store.
13. Flour
For many home bakers, the allure of Costco's 25-pound bag of flour for under $10 at some stores can be tempting. Sure, it seems like a cost-effective way to get your hands on a lot of flour, but it may not be the best long-term decision you can make.
Unless you're a serious baker or an actual bakery, that massive sack of flour might not be the steal it seems. Flour, particularly all-purpose or whole wheat, doesn't have an endless shelf life. If you've bought Costco's all-purpose bag, you've got between six and eight months before it starts to go rancid once opened. Afterward, it'll start to absorb moisture and odor from the air and pantry, and if not stored properly, it can attract pantry pests.
Many experts recommend sealing flour to retain its freshness and stop it from absorbing moisture, but you would need a lot of airtight containers to store all 25 pounds of it. The better option is to buy smaller bags of flour at your local grocery store so they don't end up in the trash bin. If you keep an eye out for promotions, you may even get it cheaper per pound than Costco.