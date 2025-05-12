13 Costco Food Items That Aren't The Bargain You Might Think

Costco is beloved by many for its bulk bargains and generous product sizes. From pantry staples to gourmet snacks, the warehouse giant has built its reputation on the promise of saving you money in the long run. Aisles are filled to the brim with oversized everything — from enough toilet paper to last a small apocalypse to giant tubs of syrup, ketchup, and mayonnaise. The thing is, though, when it comes to bulk buying, not every Costco deal can save you money.

With many of Costco's products, especially food items, bigger isn't always better. Some products have a shorter shelf life than many people think, while other bulk products are simply not practical to store at home.

In many cases, you are better off buying certain products from your local grocery store. If you look hard enough, you may find that you can get a better deal for certain goods outside of Costco anyway. From produce to pantry staples, here are 13 bulk Costco food items that you are better off avoiding.