The Farm Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Eggs

Handsome Brook Farms wants the shoppers to know that there's a difference between pasture-raised and cage-free eggs. The company doesn't label its eggs as cage-free or even free-range, for that matter. Rather, the two certifications it holds are USDA Certified Organic and American Humane Certified pasture-raised. But how do pasture-raised eggs differ from the rest? Each of these labels displayed on the egg cartons in the store is supposed to relay to the customers the quality of life the laying hens have.

Cage-free means the chickens aren't kept in cages without the space to move, but they may be limited to the barn. Conversely, free-range hens do have access to outdoor spaces, but different certification programs cite different rules for how that space should look and how large it must be. The pasture-raised label requires the hens to have access to a large outdoor pasture, meaning a grass-covered area. In order to get American Humane Certified, the chickens need to have at least 108 square feet per hen of pasture space.

For the hens at Handsome Brook Farms, life is lived outdoors about 300 days per year — even in bad weather, should any of them wish to brave the rain. Choosing this particular supplier for its Kirkland Signature organic eggs appears to align with Costco's commitment to humanely-raised eggs, a pledge the store publicly announced in late 2022.