How Long Will The Egg Shortage At Whole Foods Last?

Ever since the outbreak of bird flu back in 2022, it's been a rough couple of years for the egg industry in the United States. Egg prices have been steadily climbing, which even resulted in travelers smuggling eggs from Mexico across the U.S. border. Now, many grocery stores are facing a massive egg shortage — including Whole Foods.

Advertisement

Tasting Table visited Whole Foods in Clark, New Jersey on January 5, 2025. The egg fridge in the store was completely empty, save for a few smaller packs of duck eggs. This same situation has been widely reported by Whole Foods customers across the country, with many of them worried about how long the situation will last. According to a spokesperson for the USDA, the national egg shortage is expected to continue well into 2025 but will likely begin to slow down in the second half of the year. Millions of laying hens were lost due to the avian flu, so it's going to take time to rebuild healthy flocks. As that happens, the prices are expected to drop too.