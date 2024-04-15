The Reason Whole Foods Is The Best Store For Organic Shopping

Grocery trends are shifting, and organic food is set to become more popular than ever. Consumers are prioritizing placing more regulated items in their carts, favoring vegetables grown in pesticide-free soil and meat that is hormone-free. You've likely noticed organic selection differs, with one grocery store chain consistently ranked the best — Whole Foods.

And it's not just branding — the company seriously commits to an organic ethos. As the only certified organic national grocery store, all the produce goes through inspection. The USDA doesn't make retailers verify their produce, but Whole Foods makes the additional effort. They check sources and labels and prevent contamination and comingling, meaning there's a slim chance any non-organic products slip through the cracks.

Plus, this process is externally verified by the California Certified Organic Farmers, so it's truly a reliable claim. Quite an impressive retailer move, considering Whole Foods sells 20,000 organic products. When you walk through their doors, you'll get an unparalleled organic selection.