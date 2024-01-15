The Absolute Best Grocery Store Chains For Organic Shopping In The U.S.

We all have that friend who insists that organic shopping is better for you and the environment. That's because organic shopping has some serious perks. Research suggests eating organic can reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome, infertility, birth defects, and more. And while more research is needed to truly understand the long-term impact, shoppers are leaning in, and organic food is set to become more popular than ever.

According to the Organic Trade Association survey from May 2023, organic food sales are up 4% and account for 6% of total food sales in the U.S. According to the USDA, organic is a label on packaged food items and produce that meets specific requirements that consider environmental impact and do not allow for fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation, and genetic engineering. The USDA organic seal ensures that 95% or more of the product is organic. Keep in mind that organic is different than natural, and watch out for other myths about organic food that can be confusing.

But what is the best store for all your organic shopping needs? This list of the best grocery store chains for organic shopping in the U.S. is based on my experience as someone who largely shops organic and some internet research to determine what stores offer large varieties. These options all sell multiple organic products across at least two states.