Costco Vs Walmart: Where Can You Get The Cheapest Eggs?
With egg prices still running high, finding the best deal has become a priority for many shoppers. While both Costco and Walmart offer competitive options, your choice will ultimately depend on your shopping habits. Costco is known for its bulk deals, and their 60-count egg cartons often provide the best value per egg. While typically catering to smaller pack sizes, Walmart also offers bulk options — though the price per egg is usually higher than Costco's. Additionally, Walmart's bulk availability can vary by location, whereas Costco's supply is generally more consistent.
For households that rely on eggs as a kitchen staple, Costco's bulk pricing typically delivers better savings, particularly in a market where egg prices continue to fluctuate. That said, buying a Costco membership only makes sense if you shop there regularly for other items. On the other hand, Walmart's flexibility with in-store and online shopping may appeal to those who prioritize convenience or who simply don't purchase eggs in large quantities. Ultimately, deciding between the two comes down to how often you buy eggs, your proximity to a Costco location, and whether a membership is worth the investment for your overall shopping needs.
What impacts egg prices?
After weighing Costco's and Walmart's pricing, it's important to remember that price alone does not always determine the best choice for your household. Specialty eggs, such as organic or pasture-raised brands, tend to cost more due to the differences in farming practices that prioritize time outdoors and higher standards for animal welfare. These options may appeal to shoppers' health and ethical considerations. Meanwhile, conventional eggs are typically more budget-friendly, as large-scale production keeps costs low. Although the price gap between conventional and specialty eggs can be significant, the decision often comes down to balancing one's priorities and budget.
Where you live and local market conditions also play a significant role in egg prices. This is why urban areas, such as Washington, D.C., may see prices exceed $6 per dozen after a bird flu outbreak. Since both Costco and Walmart adjust their pricing based on regional trends, your location will likely impact the price you pay. Ultimately, whether you prioritize cost, ethical farming practices, or health considerations, understanding the factors behind egg pricing (high-quality eggs are not always the best choice) can help you make an informed decision. Both Costco and Walmart offer options tailored to different needs, so where you shop and the type of eggs you choose should reflect your household's requirements.