Costco Vs Walmart: Where Can You Get The Cheapest Eggs?

With egg prices still running high, finding the best deal has become a priority for many shoppers. While both Costco and Walmart offer competitive options, your choice will ultimately depend on your shopping habits. Costco is known for its bulk deals, and their 60-count egg cartons often provide the best value per egg. While typically catering to smaller pack sizes, Walmart also offers bulk options — though the price per egg is usually higher than Costco's. Additionally, Walmart's bulk availability can vary by location, whereas Costco's supply is generally more consistent.

For households that rely on eggs as a kitchen staple, Costco's bulk pricing typically delivers better savings, particularly in a market where egg prices continue to fluctuate. That said, buying a Costco membership only makes sense if you shop there regularly for other items. On the other hand, Walmart's flexibility with in-store and online shopping may appeal to those who prioritize convenience or who simply don't purchase eggs in large quantities. Ultimately, deciding between the two comes down to how often you buy eggs, your proximity to a Costco location, and whether a membership is worth the investment for your overall shopping needs.