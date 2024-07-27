Why High Quality Eggs Actually Might Not Be The Best Choice

Have you heard the phrase buy cheap, buy twice? Well, this doesn't necessarily apply to purchasing eggs. There are two main factors to consider when defining an egg's quality: the grade and the label revealing what environment the chickens are kept in. In the U.S., eggs are subject to a worst-to-best quality grading system of B, A, or AA. Interestingly, though, with only a slight difference between Grade AA and A eggs, the best option may not be that higher bracket. Grade A has nearly all of the characteristics of AA, just with reasonably firm rather than fully firm whites. This factor might be irrelevant to a consumer.

In terms of environments, there are five categories: conventional, cage-free, free-range, organic, and pasture-raised. Companies often advertise free-range eggs as ethically high-quality but, in reality, these hens often only receive a small amount of time outdoors. Because of loopholes in guidelines, there's sometimes a minimal difference between even battery-kept and free-range practices. The better choice in this scenario would be pasture-raised, where hens roam all year and get to naturally forage. Plus, foraging gives pastured yolks an intense orange color with boosted omega-3 levels from all the bugs and plants.