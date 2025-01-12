Buying A Costco Membership For The First Time? Read This First

So, you're thinking about getting a Costco membership! Chances are good that you've already heard all about the incredible rotisserie chickens, the hot dog and soda combo, the great bulk deals that mean you'll never run out of toilet paper again, and the thrill fans feel when they discover new products on the shelves. Because you're here, you've finally decided to discover for yourself just why there's always a line outside Costco when it opens, so let's talk about some of the things you should know.

Advertisement

To devout fans, Costco isn't just a great place to pick up bulk buys. There are a variety of services that we'll talk about, along with the reasons that a Costco membership might save you some running around to other stores. Have a pet? Love to throw parties? Love showing off your photography skills? Costco might just be your new favorite store, and we'll tell you why.

Yes, it's true that in 2024, Costco increased membership fees for the first time since 2017. Customers needed to fork over another $5 per year for the privilege of shopping at Costco, but there are still plenty of people who say that it's more than worth it. Wondering if it'll be worth it for you? We're going to talk about just how you can tell.

Advertisement