Buying A Costco Membership For The First Time? Read This First
So, you're thinking about getting a Costco membership! Chances are good that you've already heard all about the incredible rotisserie chickens, the hot dog and soda combo, the great bulk deals that mean you'll never run out of toilet paper again, and the thrill fans feel when they discover new products on the shelves. Because you're here, you've finally decided to discover for yourself just why there's always a line outside Costco when it opens, so let's talk about some of the things you should know.
To devout fans, Costco isn't just a great place to pick up bulk buys. There are a variety of services that we'll talk about, along with the reasons that a Costco membership might save you some running around to other stores. Have a pet? Love to throw parties? Love showing off your photography skills? Costco might just be your new favorite store, and we'll tell you why.
Yes, it's true that in 2024, Costco increased membership fees for the first time since 2017. Customers needed to fork over another $5 per year for the privilege of shopping at Costco, but there are still plenty of people who say that it's more than worth it. Wondering if it'll be worth it for you? We're going to talk about just how you can tell.
Here's the basics that you'll need to know
First, let's talk about the basics. There are three different kinds of memberships: Gold Star (for $65 per year), a Business Membership (which also costs $65 per year, allows for the purchase of additional affiliate cards, and requires customers to submit information about their business as it allows for the purchase of items for resale), and the Executive Membership. That last one is $130 annually, offers a 2% reward on some purchases, and unlocks more benefits on some of the services Costco offers.
All memberships come with a Household Card for another person in your home, and there are also membership deals offered to college students, military members, first responders, and other medical professionals, as well as teachers and government employees. It's a lot to take in, but don't worry if you don't want to go stand at an in-store counter with restless customers behind you: You can make many (but not all) changes to your membership , online.
You'll be able to get some things without a membership, but the list is limited. Nonmembers can use the pharmacy and (in some states) buy alcohol. You can also shop Costco via Instacart, but with the added fees nonmembers pay, this is probably not worth it if you're doing it regularly.
At a certain point, buying a membership becomes financially sound
If you're still on the fence about forking over cash for a Costco membership, there are a few ways to know whether it's going to be worth it in the long run. Start with this estimate: Experts say that if you spend more than $600 at Costco over the course of your annual membership, the savings will make it worthwhile. And these days, $600 is gone in the blink of an eye.
There are also some people who will find Costco invaluable. Parents, for example, will save a ton of money on baby supplies like diapers, wipes, and formula, and if your children are the furry kind, Costco is a win here, too. You can plan on purchasing things like pet food, raw meat, pet insurance, and yes, you can get pet prescriptions filled at Costco, too. If you live super close to a Costco, saving on gas and even tires alone could be worth it.
It also might be worth considering if you have a lot of storage space, and while technically it's only the cardholder who can go through the line and pay at Costco, you can always split things at home. Remember that it's also a no-risk purchase because you can always cancel and get a refund.
Debating an Executive Membership? Here's how to make it worthwhile
An Executive Membership is twice the price of a standard one, so you might wonder if it'll be worth it for you. It might, but analysts say that in order to make it worthwhile, you'll have to spend more than $3,250 each year before the 2% cash back rewards on purchases return the extra cost of the membership fee to you.
You may find whether you're going to be spending that much the first time you get a membership difficult to judge, but there are a few things to consider. For starters, one large purchase like a television or any one of a number of appliances that Costco stocks will go a long way toward hitting that mark with little effort.
Most of your grocery shopping at Costco might get you there as well, especially if you're a parent. Buying things like diapers and other baby supplies regularly adds up quickly, and it also might be worth it if you plan on using Costco's other services. Executive Members get extra perks like roadside assistance (when purchasing insurance through Costco), so that's something to consider, too, especially if it allows you to cancel other subscription services.
Costco is a great option for becoming your go-to liquor store
You may have heard about Costco's impressive wine and liquor selection (and yes, the unexpected benefit of buying wine at Costco is that if you ask nicely, you'll probably be allowed to take those decorative wooden wine boxes home, too). What you might not know is just how Costco can replace your favorite, go-to liquor store, and that starts with Kirkland Signature.
In December 2024, Costco fans noticed a new, premium cognac that hit shelves, and it was quickly lauded as better and much more affordable than Hennessy. In many cases, there are major brands behind Costco's Kirkland-branded liquors, although it's also worth noting that some brand connections are mere speculation. Costco offers limited-edition Scotch, unique bottlings, and wines from across the U.S. (as well as imports from around the world). If you love trying something new, you'll always find that here.
Plus, there's the price point. Most standard liquor stores mark wine up by around 50%, liquor by 20% to 30%, and possibly by as much as 50% for the rare bottles. Costco is known for stocking rare liquors, but customers here are only passed along a markup that hovers between 10% and 14%. Add to that the fact that you'll often find limited-time discounts, and you'll have every reason to stock up. Never be without an emergency gift bottle again!
Don't forget to check the website
Another great way to make a Costco membership worth it is to use it when you need to make large purchases, and here's where the website comes in handy. Although you can shop for anything on the site and find great deals on everything from groceries to cleaning supplies, you'll also find a ton of items that aren't stocked in the store.
If you're looking for a new desktop, laptop, or even a new gaming computer, you'll find a ton of options on Costco's site. If you're thinking about a kitchen remodel, you'll find all kinds of ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, and even wine coolers. Need a new washer or dryer? Costco has deals on those, too. They also have appliances that are made for smaller spaces like apartments or college dorm rooms.
Some items are only available online, so when you visit the site, be sure to look for the "online only" label, then click it to see what other fun things they have. As of this writing, that includes several different spas, ATV tires, a fire pit, and a nifty rainbow bookcase. There are also some things that you would probably never expect to find at Costco, including a variety of caskets.
Let Costco send you on a Treasure Hunt
If you hop online, do what you need to do, and then go on to the next thing, we're here to say that you should take a little extra time and check out Costco's Treasure Hunt section. You can access it through the very top of the Costco site, and while you don't need to sign in to browse it, you might only see prices if you're logged in with your membership. It's a fascinating grab bag of stuff, including limited-edition items, high-end luxury goods, and even some autographed memorabilia and jewelry.
When we browsed the Treasure Hunt site at the time of this writing, we found an Urban electric bike, an 8-foot pool table and shuffleboard table, a Sealy Posturepedic mattress (for up to $210 off), several treadmills and exercise bikes, an ice bath, and a massage chair. That's all some pretty high-end stuff, but it's not all super-expensive items up for limited-time grabs here. We also found $100 restaurant gift cards on sale for $69, packs of tuna, beef, and wagyu steaks, bottles of shower gels and cleansers, and some perfumes. Looking for something to get that hard-to-buy-for friend on their birthday? You might just find something here.
You're probably going to want to make Costco your pharmacy, too
There's a good chance you may have heard that Costco's pharmacy fills prescriptions not only for your human family members, but your animal ones as well. That's actually just a small part of the services that the store's pharmacy department offers, and you might end up shocked by what you find.
Ever wish you had a medical professional who was just a quick call away? Costco makes finding medical care easy, particularly thanks to a partnership with Sesame. With your Costco membership, you'll have access to $29 virtual doctor visits, with medical professionals who specialize in everything from pediatrics to cardiology and dentistry. Members can also sign up to get immunizations and vaccinations, including those for the seasonal flu, tetanus, and hepatitis.
Don't forget about Costco's optical program, too. Locations have independent opticians on-site and offer serious deals on glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses.
Kirkland isn't your regular sort of store brand product line
It's easy to think that the more affordable house brands offered by large chains are of lower quality than the big name brands we see everywhere, but let's take a closer look at Costco's Kirkland Signature line. There are actually a number of big-name brands behind Kirkland-branded products, some of which have been confirmed, and some of which are speculated. Green Mountain Coffee, for example, makes Kirkland's coffee pods. Kirkland food service foil is actually Reynolds Brands. Non-food-related items are also sourced from big brands, including Kirkland diapers, which are made by Huggies manufacturer Kimberly-Clark.
Costco hasn't revealed all the secrets behind Kirkland products, though, and there are plenty that are still only rumors. Kirkland's pizzas, for example, are rumored to be made by Palermo's, while the Greek yogurt is believed to be made by Ehrmann.
Fans know that Kirkland products are really, really good. Costco's Kirkland vodka wins awards and taste tests so often that it's long been rumored to be produced by Grey Goose. It's not: Costco's oft-lauded vodka is actually made by Gayant Distillery.
Knowing what the price tag codes mean is important
Getting the most out of Costco means deciphering the price codes. This is because they're not arbitrary. For example, most standard prices end in a .99, which doesn't really mean anything special at all. You're still getting a good deal that's likely cheaper than other stores, but that's about it. However, other prices ending in a 9 — like .79 or .39 — likely indicate it's a temporary sale price Costco purchasers were given and are passing along. Other types of sales are often denoted with a price that ends in a 7, except for clothing. When that's on sale, you'll see a price ending in .00.
There's a few things that you should pay extra attention to, especially if you're debating whether or not to make a purchase. An asterisk on the tag means that as soon as it's gone, it's gone for good. A price ending in .88 means that it's been marked down at that particular location by management, which could indicate that the store is trying to sell what little is left in inventory or that items have been returned by previous customers.
Finally, check the date. Stores, of course, rely on keeping product moving out the door, so if the tag hasn't been updated in a few weeks and there's still plenty of stock, you might want to hold off for markdown. Also, there's more good news: These product codes also apply to wine and liquor.
You should be careful about buying in bulk
To buy in bulk, or not to buy in bulk? Here are a few things to consider. Firstly, buying grocery items in bulk at Costco can save you money, and a lot of it. Some price-comparing estimates for pantry and kitchen staples bought over the course of the year at Costco as opposed to competitors found that shopping at Costco can lead to thousands of dollars in savings. There is, however, a catch.
Aside from the obvious space limitations, there are expiration dates to watch. That might be obvious for things like potato chips and pretzels, but it's also true for things like cleaning supplies. While you might be tempted to stock up on bulk detergents and dish soaps, these products can lose their cleaning and disinfecting capabilities after as little as one year.
Consider how much of some products your family will really use: If your family puts ketchup on everything and you're planning on going through a few bottles at some summer barbecues, it could absolutely be worth it. But if you're paying bulk prices and throwing much of it away, you may want to rethink that. Bulk buying can actually end up costing you more, especially if you're not aware of a tendency to use more of a product when you have a large supply on hand. Find yourself squeezing a lot of toothpaste out of the tube at first, then rationing the last dollops? That's what we mean.
If you love taking photos and giving gifts, you need to know about this partnership
Thanks to smartphones and advances in camera technology, taking photos is pretty much a full-time occupation for some. If you have a ton of photos that you'd love to display, turn into wall art, or even add to your own custom greeting cards, a Costco membership might be incredibly handy.
Costco has a partnership with Shutterfly, which allows you to create all of those products and more. Shutterfly offers services like turning your photos into stationery, calendars, wall art, coasters, and even mugs and plates. Link your Costco membership, and you'll get free shipping on orders over $30, and that's not even the best part. You'll also get a 51% discount on orders.
We'd even go so far as to suggest that this could be a game changer for holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries. Looking for an extra-special gift for a baby's first birthday or a wedding anniversary? This alone might just be worth the membership.
Traveling? Don't forget your membership card
If you're traveling, you should know that your Costco membership is valid anywhere in the world. It has plenty of international locations, including stores in the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, Spain, France, and Italy, among others. While you might not be doing much bulk buying if you're vacationing in France, there's a few ways this can be incredibly handy.
For starters, the menus at international Costco food courts contain things that you just don't see in the U.S., and if you're a die-hard fan, you might want to stop into one of France's Costcos for the fish and chips, or the okonomiyaki pizza in China. Plus, if you're driving on vacation, some bulk buys like drinks and snacks could be useful, saving you serious cash and cutting down on the time you spend searching for the basics in an unfamiliar country.
If you have an internet friend who lives on the other side of the world, someone in your family is studying abroad for a semester, or you need to buy a gift for a relative who's moved overseas, hop on the Costco website in their country. You can order and have something shipped directly to them from within the country they're in, and that's a win all around.
There are some reasons a Costco membership might not be for you
Costco is great, but it's definitely not for everyone. There are a few things you might want to consider — deal-breakers that may make you decide against getting that membership after all, and one of those is convenience. There are a lot of locations, sure, but is there one near you? Do you need to drive past an Aldi to get to Costco? Should you just stick with Aldi?
You should also consider the fact that sometimes, the sale prices at other stores and coupons mean you'll find better deals elsewhere, if that's your thing. There's another big shopping habit that might mean you'd be better off skipping Costco, and that's impulse buying. Costco constantly rotates where stock is located to encourage shoppers to wander and pick up items they didn't plan on purchasing, so if that's something you struggle with, be aware of this.
Trips to Costco also take time, from standing in lines to navigating the massive stores. Can you realistically count on setting aside an afternoon to head out and make a day of it? And will you have enough space to store the inevitable bulk buys when you get home? You should also consider how many perishable grocery items your household goes through. While there's more to Costco than just groceries, impulse-buying some foods might only lead to more waste. It's all food for thought!