15 Rare Liquors Found At Costco

For many savvy customers, Costco is their go-to destination for premium products at competitive prices. It's a particular treasure trove for lovers of liquor. Whether you like whiskey, gin, tequila, or rum, Costco has something for everyone — and we're here to take a look at the rarest spirits on its shelves.

To qualify for this list, the liquors need to be either highly difficult to find at mainstream retailers, or typically retail at a much higher price than they do at Costco. This rule means every bottle on this list is a fantastic find. Along with detailing these rare bottles, we'll also let you know what Costco they were discovered within and when. That doesn't mean that these bottles will still be available now, necessarily. But for some Costco members, they were at the right place, at the right time. Join us as we take a look at the rare liquors you can hope to find at your nearest Costco.