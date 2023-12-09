12 Indian Whisky Brands, Ranked

While whisky has a long history in Scotland and Ireland, India's foray into whisky production is relatively more recent, with the industry taking significant strides over the past few decades. Different grains, varied climates, and innovative production techniques are contributing to a wide spectrum of taste profiles, ranging from fruity and spicy to sweet, rich, and complex, all conspiring to help make Indian whisky unique. There's also experimentation; several Indian distilleries have shown innovative approaches, experimenting with grains, cask types, and maturation techniques with creative results. We also need to take into account India's tropical climate, which significantly impacts the whisky maturation process. Unlike Scotland's cool, damp cellars, Indian distillers face the challenge of a hot and humid climate, which leads to an accelerated aging process. The whisky interacts intensely with oak barrels, extracting flavors and aromas at a quicker pace. This climatic influence imparts a distinctly rich and complex character to Indian whiskies.

Ranking Indian whiskies is a subjective enterprise, with personal preferences as well as the specific expressions and releases from different distilleries taken into consideration. Still, we can look at the aroma, taste, and finish of each whisky, as well as sweetness, spiciness, fruitiness, and complexity. In my time tasting Indian whiskies I've found them to be as surprising and delightful as whiskies I've had from Scotland, Japan, or anywhere else in the world. If you're a fan of the spirit, you should really be trying whisky from India. Here are our top Indian whiskies, ranked.