What Makes Indian Whisky Unique

Although spirits come in a dizzying array of flavors, techniques, and regional renditions, most distilled liquids can be categorized into six primary types. A pantry stocked with gin, rum, whiskey, vodka, tequila, and brandy will cover the prevalent varieties. But there are, of course, exceptions. From Dasylirion shrub-distilled sotol to rice-based renditions of baijiu, the ever-complex world of spirits is difficult to summarize. In addition to unique distillate bases, there are also blends of styles. Take Indian whisky — which takes a rum-like molasses base spirit and combines it with grain-based whisky.

This liquor is incredibly popular, with the most well-known brand selling hundreds of millions of bottles. In fact, by a per-capita metric, India leads the world in whisky consumption, with a nearly ten-fold magnitude over the U.S. So why does this spirit remain relatively unknown abroad and India not often associated with the style? It all comes down to the technicalities of nomenclature.