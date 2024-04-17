Every Old Rip Van Winkle Whiskey, Ranked

For any bourbon aficionado, the name Pappy Van Winkle is synonymous with quality and scarcity. The brand undoubtedly produces some amazing whiskey, and any bottle you're able to obtain becomes a prized possession immediately. If that's your aim, this is the perfect list for you. Here, I'll rank all six bottles currently produced by Old Rip Van Winkle to see which one comes out on top. Along the way, I'll also look at the factors that helped make it such a revered whiskey brand.

All of these bourbons come with a premium price, especially on secondary markets. Due to this, I will be ranking them purely on taste. With personal preference playing a part, I'll also consider why one whiskey may rank higher on someone else's list. I've had the pleasure of enjoying most of these bottles, along with countless other whiskeys. This allows me to create a balanced list and one that is backed by many years of experience. All you need to do now is join me on this journey through some of the best whiskeys in the world.