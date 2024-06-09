12 Brands Behind Your Favorite Costco Kirkland Products

Private label grocery items are often the lowest-priced item on the shelf and far from being the gourmet choice that can satisfy a range of palates, from the everyday foodie and TikTok trendsetter to the professional chef. At Costco, it wants its private label, Kirkland Signature, to not just be the lowest-priced option, but also compete to be the best option on the shelf for its customers.

Kirkland Signature is named after the location of Costco's head office in Kirkland, Washington. It includes everything from everyday household items to high-quality wines and spirits. Costco created Kirkland Signature to develop a range of products that reflect members' preferences as well as to co-brand with some of the top brands in the world.

Costco customers can expect all of Kirkland Signature products to feature ingredients that are extensively researched, ethically sourced, and packaged at the peak of freshness. Regardless of where the ingredients were produced, Costco customers can trust that all brand partners' workers are compensated fairly and work in safe environments.

When buying Kirkland Signature, you will be pleasantly surprised to purchase chocolate sourced from West Africa's Ivory Coast, green tea sourced from the number one tea brand in Japan, and balsamic vinegar produced in Modena, Italy.