20 Clever Aluminum Foil Hacks To Use Around The Kitchen

Aluminum foil, a veritable kitchen staple, has revolutionized the way we cook, store, and preserve food. Several historical factors are responsible for this. First of all, production amped up prior to the 1940s, but perhaps most interestingly, that was right around the time an employee of Reynolds Brands, which made the stuff, improvised a Thanksgiving dinner with aluminum foil instead of a baking dish. The move solidified aluminum foil's place in the kitchen.

In addition, these thin sheets of aluminum metal are tasteless, odorless, and boast remarkable properties that make them ideal for a myriad of applications beyond the obvious uses, such as wrapping or covering food. With the ability to withstand high temperatures and resist moisture, aluminum foil has taken pride of place in various household tasks and DIY projects. Although its role as protection against alien mind readers may be dubious, if you're trying to use the material to replace another kitchen tool, like a baking sheet or a donut tin, or if you're trying to pull off some other intricate culinary feat, aluminum foil is on your side. So let's take a look at some of the best kitchen tricks it can help you master.