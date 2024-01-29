Aluminum Foil Is The Secret To Wonderfully Moist Banana Bread

As long as there are bananas that become overripe, banana bread will never go out of style. It's one of life's truths. However, if getting this bread just right so the crumb is soft and moist has ever been a challenge, you should consider adding a step to the baking process that only requires using aluminum foil. And if you've ever experienced over-browning when baking banana bread this trick is also for you. Simply cover your loaf with a sheet of foil for the last 15 minutes of baking.

You don't want the aluminum wrap to be tight or your banana bread won't bake properly. You will trap in too much steam and it will be undercooked. Instead, keep it loose so the warm air can continue circulating as it bakes, while still creating a slightly steamy atmosphere that helps lock in the moisture and prevent overbrowning. The end result is a loaf of banana bread that isn't dry and is baked to perfection.