Line Your Sheet Pan With Aluminum Foil For The Crispiest Bacon
For many, breakfast isn't complete unless there's a side of bacon on the plate — a crispy side of bacon, to be more specific. If you're someone who needs your bacon to be extra crispy, then you need to know the easiest way to achieve that crisp with very little effort.
First of all, even though your first thought may be to cook bacon on the stovetop, it will cook just as well in the oven — plus you can cook more at once, so it's a win-win. In order to guarantee that your bacon comes out of the oven nice and crisp, all you need is one thing — and you probably already have it in your kitchen: aluminum foil.
Make sure to line your baking sheet with aluminum foil before placing the bacon on top. This will ensure that the bacon cooks evenly and that both sides will get crispy (without you having to flip halfway through). Plus, the foil will prevent the bacon from sticking to the baking sheet, which is the last thing you want to do when there is fresh, crispy oven-cooked bacon in front of you, begging to be eaten.
How to use the stove to get crispy bacon
If for some reason, you need to resort to the stovetop instead of the oven — or if the stovetop is just your preference — then you can still get your bacon super crispy. To achieve this, there are just a few tips you should keep in mind.
First, add the bacon to a cold pan, then start the heat — this allows the bacon fat to slowly render, which is essential to getting that crispy outcome. As for the heat, you'll want to keep it at either low or medium-low — this will take longer but will be worth it because it will be more evenly cooked.
One of the major benefits of using the stovetop is that you can keep a close eye on it and take it off the pan when it's reached the exact level of crispness that you prefer. After all, "crispy" can mean different things to different people — it can refer to anything from ultra, brittle-like crispy to crispy but still tender.