Line Your Sheet Pan With Aluminum Foil For The Crispiest Bacon

For many, breakfast isn't complete unless there's a side of bacon on the plate — a crispy side of bacon, to be more specific. If you're someone who needs your bacon to be extra crispy, then you need to know the easiest way to achieve that crisp with very little effort.

First of all, even though your first thought may be to cook bacon on the stovetop, it will cook just as well in the oven — plus you can cook more at once, so it's a win-win. In order to guarantee that your bacon comes out of the oven nice and crisp, all you need is one thing — and you probably already have it in your kitchen: aluminum foil.

Make sure to line your baking sheet with aluminum foil before placing the bacon on top. This will ensure that the bacon cooks evenly and that both sides will get crispy (without you having to flip halfway through). Plus, the foil will prevent the bacon from sticking to the baking sheet, which is the last thing you want to do when there is fresh, crispy oven-cooked bacon in front of you, begging to be eaten.