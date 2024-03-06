The Aluminum Foil Trick For Achieving Extra Crispy Pork Belly Skin

Achieving the perfect crisp on pork belly straight from the oven can sometimes feel like chasing culinary gold. But don't let it worry you, because there's a simple yet ingenious trick involving aluminum foil that will have your pork belly turning out flawlessly crisp every time. The secret? Balling up aluminum foil and strategically placing it under the pork belly before roasting.

Here's how it works: The uneven shape and sloping nature of pork belly can result in inconsistent cooking, with some parts crisping up beautifully while others remain disappointingly soggy. By placing balled-up aluminum foil under the pork belly, you're essentially propping it up and leveling out the meat. This not only ensures that the pork belly cooks more evenly but also maximizes its exposure to the oven's heat, resulting in that coveted crispy exterior.

But why does this simple trick work so effectively? Well, it all comes down to the nature of heat distribution in the oven.