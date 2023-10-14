The Secret To Crispy And Flavorful Filipino Fried Pork Belly

You're seated in a Filipino eatery, and per the server's enthusiastic recommendation, you've ordered lechon kawali — a plate of golden-brown fried pork belly that glistens invitingly. With each bite, you savor crackling, crispy skin and a tender, juicy meaty layer. It's no wonder lechon kawali is one of the most beloved and iconic dishes in the Philippines, often known as the country's national dish.

Enjoying lechon kawali, you can't help but wonder: "How do they achieve this perfect crispiness?" The secret to that perfect crispy skin is to first boil the pork belly in salted and seasoned water for around 30 minutes. Then, similar to making Chinese roasted pork (or siu yuk, 燒肉), you'd want to air-dry the cooled boiled pork, uncovered, for anywhere from a few hours to overnight in the refrigerator. Afterward, you'd cut the pork belly into cubes or 2-inch thick slices and deep-fry until the skin crackles to perfection.

While there are noticeable parallels between lechon kawali and Chinese roast pork, distinct differences exist. Chinese roast pork is not typically deep-fried, incorporating salt and five-spice powder for seasoning. The crispy skin characteristic of the Chinese variant also arises from a different meticulous process involving a vinegar bath followed by a salt layer during the roasting phase.