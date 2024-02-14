Adding Foil Between Your Stove And Counter Prevents Pesky Crumbs From Escaping

The gap between your stove and counter may be small but it can cause a big problem if you're a whirlwind of a hash slinger who makes a veritable mess while whipping up dinner. And even if you're a methodical cook who likes to keep your mise en place in tiptop condition, it's unlikely that you can catch every pesky crumb before it makes its way down that tight gap and onto a floor that's uber-tricky to clean. Luckily there's an easy way to prevent fragments of food from escaping into the aperture with a sheet of aluminum foil, according to House Digest. Simply fold the foil into a boat shape and slot it into the gap on the floor to catch those annoying crumbs.

The small gap between the edges of your freestanding stove and worktop is essential to allow for installation and air circulation. While you can purchase products to cover these gaps they might not be the perfect fit or suit the existing fixtures in your kitchen. The problem is that food debris that has collected down the sides of your stove, whether it be toast crumbs or dried splatters of pasta sauce, shouldn't be ignored.

Firstly, those scraps look unsightly and particularly discordant against the rest of an immaculately clean kitchen. Secondly, foods like grated cheese and shreds of meat can lead to bad smells and create unsanitary conditions. And finally, slivers of hidden food can attract pests, such as rodents, cockroaches, and ants.