11 International Costco Food Court Menu Items We Desperately Want To Try

Costco's food court is a godsend for families and individuals seeking a wallet-friendly bite on the go. A $1.50 hot dog or $2 slice of pizza makes the perfect bribe for the kids before a two-hour sojourn in the endless maze of the warehouse, and the ice cream sundae with a warm, oversized chocolate chip cookie on the side is a hard-to-beat snack for the drive home. In the United States, Costco's food court items are foods most would consider squarely American: pizza, sandwiches, salads, chicken bakes, soda, coffee, and sundaes.

Advertisement

However, Costco currently operates stores all over the world. While many food court items found in the U.S. can be found overseas, the international stores also have some wild food court offerings that put the U.S. food courts to shame. Some, like Canada's poutine, are designed to mimic the local cuisine, while others don't make as much sense for the locations (looking at you, chili cheese fries in Taiwan) — but if Costco's behind them, we want to try them no matter what. From fish and chips to bulgogi pizza, here are 11 Costco food court items outside the United States that have us drooling.