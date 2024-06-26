You Might Be Surprised At How Costco Japan's Food Court Compares To The US

In a world of constantly-increasing food prices, Costco's food courts are gold mines for cheap, yummy eats in the U.S. The company's CEO famously commented that it wouldn't be raising the price of its $1.50 hot dog and refillable 20-ounce soda combo, which has remained the same since 1985. If you venture outside the country, you'll find all kinds of gems in Costco locations across the globe — like glorious fried chicken buckets in Taiwan. But if you head to Japan, you may be surprised to learn that its food courts aren't too different from the ones in the U.S.

Whereas you can find massive pizza slices or single-flavor ice cream cups for only $1.99, whole pizzas with 12 slices for $9.95, ice cream sundaes for $2.49, and smoothies for $2.99 in U.S. locations, if you travel across the world to Japan you'll find a quarter-pound hot dog plus soda (which comes with free refills) for ¥180 (about $1.14), a slice of pizza for ¥350 ($2.22), and a whole pizza for ¥1880 ($11.91). You'll also see similar ice cream and sundae options. Plus, while the U.S. menus offer different smoothie flavors from Japan's (strawberry, blackberry, and açaí versus mango, which changes seasonally), they're pretty similarly priced (each one is ¥300, or $1.90).