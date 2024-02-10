How Many Slices Are In A Costco Pizza

A trip to Costco almost always merits a stop at the food court. Although it may not boast the most ample or interesting of menus, there's something about the modest list of offerings that activates the salivary glands. Even if you're a fan of the humble (yet still very delicious) $1.50 hot dog or the creamy and oh-so-dreamy sundaes, sometimes Costco pizza proves too tempting to resist. The big question is deciding whether to indulge in a single slice or pick up an entire pie, which leads us to ponder the even more pressing question of how many slices are in that pie.

No matter which of the many Costco locations you pop into, the size of a pie will be the same; every pizza is stretched to a standard diameter of 18 inches. After the extra large pie is sauced, topped, and baked, it's always cut into 12 uniform slices — no more, no less.

At this point, you might be wondering how this can be true. After all, it would only take six individually-sold slices to piece together a Costco pie. The reason for this discrepancy is that Costco's single slices are actually cut differently, making them twice the size of each slice you get when you purchase the whole pie. Of course, given the pizza's grandiose proportions, that isn't to say that even a twelfth of the pie won't leave you feeling satisfied.