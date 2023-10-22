The Most Cost-Effective Way To Order Pizza For A Group
Whether you're planning an easy night in with some friends or organizing a big birthday bash, pizza tends to be a pretty solid option to feed a crowd. After all, who can resist its cheesy and saucy charms? Pleasing the masses with its sheer deliciousness, purchasing a few pies is both easy and convenient. The only real drawback is that doing so can be costly. However, there is a budget-friendly way to go about buying 'za for a group.
As it turns out, cutting down on costs is as simple as ordering larger pizzas. Boasting a more sizable diameter and surface area, a large pie will provide you with bigger slices to satisfy bigger appetites. Naturally, as size increases, so does price, which can seem counterintuitive if you're looking to save a few dollars — that is, unless you need to order pizza for a group.
While opting for several smaller pies might seem cheaper at first, it isn't the most economical option as you actually end up spending more money on a lesser amount of food. In fact, one extra large (18-inch) pizza can provide you with more pizza at a lesser cost when compared to that of two small (12-inch) pies. Essentially, when it comes to getting more bang for your buck, bigger is always better.
Ordering pizza shouldn't break the bank
Before placing a group order, it's wise to price match with several pizza joints. Although you don't want to compromise quality for quantity, there are sure to be certain pizzerias that offer pies for a dollar or two cheaper than some other competitors. Likewise, don't be afraid to use coupons or join a rewards program, as this will also land you a few deals.
As for other ways you can be more budget-friendly (or even waste-free), don't order more than you might need. Despite that you don't want anyone to go hungry, ordering an excessive number of extra large pizzas will just further amp up costs and leave you with too many leftovers. Yes, that's a thing, even with pizza! Instead, use the ⅜ rule to determine how much is needed. To calculate, simply multiply your crowd size by ⅜.
Lastly, when it comes to your pizza selections themselves, consider how the dollars can add up. Pies with basic toppings like cheese, pepperoni, or veggies are all cost-effective classics. In contrast, specialty pizzas with a myriad of toppings and customizations like a charcoal dough or stuffed crust can make your final order more expensive. That said, since variety is the spice of life, we recommend opting for a mix of simple and creative pizza options.
Keeping these tips and tricks in mind, you can feel confident that you're getting the absolute best deal when ordering pies for a crowd — so, bring on the pizza parties!