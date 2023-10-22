The Most Cost-Effective Way To Order Pizza For A Group

Whether you're planning an easy night in with some friends or organizing a big birthday bash, pizza tends to be a pretty solid option to feed a crowd. After all, who can resist its cheesy and saucy charms? Pleasing the masses with its sheer deliciousness, purchasing a few pies is both easy and convenient. The only real drawback is that doing so can be costly. However, there is a budget-friendly way to go about buying 'za for a group.

As it turns out, cutting down on costs is as simple as ordering larger pizzas. Boasting a more sizable diameter and surface area, a large pie will provide you with bigger slices to satisfy bigger appetites. Naturally, as size increases, so does price, which can seem counterintuitive if you're looking to save a few dollars — that is, unless you need to order pizza for a group.

While opting for several smaller pies might seem cheaper at first, it isn't the most economical option as you actually end up spending more money on a lesser amount of food. In fact, one extra large (18-inch) pizza can provide you with more pizza at a lesser cost when compared to that of two small (12-inch) pies. Essentially, when it comes to getting more bang for your buck, bigger is always better.