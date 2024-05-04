Costco's Food Courts In Taiwan Offer A Chicken Item That US Fans Would Love

Between their affordable prices, big portions, and crave-worthy offerings, Costco's food courts are legendary. We know our favorite options, which include the chicken bake and double chocolate chunk cookie, like the back of our hand. But have you ever wondered what this chain serves in other countries? While Costco has the most locations in the U.S. by far, it's also established stores in countries like Mexico, Japan, and Taiwan.

If you travel to the latter, you'll get the privilege of sampling the crispy chicken bucket. This delicacy includes six pieces of fried chicken, which come in drumsticks and thighs. While the description of the poultry doesn't mention spice, taking a bite will leave you with a surprisingly fiery aftertaste. If you're a fan of crispy, golden skin, succulent meat, and seasoning packed full of flavor, you may want to travel to Taiwan to get your hands on a bucket. And while the chicken is fried, it has a light coating, not a thick breading like you may find in the U.S.

As a bonus, you'll get your drumsticks in a white bucket bearing the logo for Costco's signature Kirkland brand. The menu item only costs about $9 in U.S. dollars, or $289 New Taiwan Dollars (NT).