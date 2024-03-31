20 Must-Visit Restaurants For Fried Chicken Across Tennessee

When you think of Southern food, golden, crispy fried chicken is one of the first things that comes to mind. Fried chicken is a Southern staple, alongside classic sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and hot buttery rolls. This is especially true in Tennessee, where folks take their fried chicken very seriously.

Tennessee has a vast and varied food scene, particularly in the big cities, but there are top-notch fried chicken restaurants all over the state, and if you're willing to go for a drive, you'll find some of the juiciest, most flavorful chicken you've ever tasted. Here are 20 must-visit restaurants for fried chicken across Tennessee, based on social media, online reviews, and my own experience as a frequent Tennessee traveler and chicken-and-waffles fanatic.