8 Clever Ways To Serve Nashville Hot Chicken Without A Bun

Legend has it that the origin of Nashville's signature hot chicken can actually be traced back to a lover's quarrel. The original recipe is said to have been created for Thornton Prince. Nashville hot chicken was actually the creation of Price's girlfriend back in the 1920s, who was not too happy with his womanizing ways. The extremely spicy chicken was meant to burn his mouth as punishment. Unfortunately (or fortunately for us) her plan didn't end up working, because Prince found the spicy chicken to be delicious instead. He and his brother were so inspired by it that they started a restaurant in Nashville to serve it, which is still run by their descendants today, now called Prince's Hot Chicken Shack.

Nashville hot chicken and its signature fiery hot pepper oil are certainly not for the faint of heart. Since the spicy chicken may be overwhelming on its own for some, it is often served in the form of a fried chicken sandwich. The softness of the bun and the crisp brininess of the pickles help to balance out the heat. However, there are also many other ways to enjoy this signature spicy Southern specialty. From salads to pizzas and beyond, check out these other fun and tasty ways to serve up Nashville hot chicken the next time you've got a craving for it.